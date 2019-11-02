Tigers too much for Liberty

Rivalry wins never come easy, especially after playing 10 straight weeks of the regular season.
Friday night, Class AA No. 8 Shady Spring started slow, but eventually used its size and experience to taking control against county rival Liberty in a 35-12 win.
“Just a typical Liberty and Shady game,” Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto said. “When we come down here it is always interesting. The boys did get their stuff together and started hitting good and we just outsized them tonight. (Liberty) is doing the best they can and they did a good job tonight playing us hard.”
Youth and size has been the story for the Raiders in each of the last three setbacks.
“Our last three games against Independence, James Monroe and now Shady has really come down to being out-sized and having less strength,” Liberty head coach Mark Workman said. “We are probably giving up around 100 pounds up front. The kids have bought into the system of football and understanding what we are wanting to get accomplished. Now we have to have them buy into a weight room”
After coming up short on a 12-play drive earlier, Shady Spring broke the scoreless tie on a one-yard plunge by Haven Chapman with 1:46 to play in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
While Shady appeared to have full control of the game in the first half, Liberty stunned the Tigers with five minutes to play before halftime.
Aided by two major penalties from the Tigers, the Raiders cut the lead to 7-6 with a 15-yard jaunt by Dustin Workman. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the drive came at a heavy price when starting quarterback Ian Sloan was injured and did not return to the game.
Already playing without one of its quarterbacks, Issac Atkins, it was a blow that the Raiders did not need in its upset bid
“(Issac) goes down against Independence and he is out for the year,” Workman explained. “Then we have to go to a sophomore who is a hard-nosed kid and will give you everything he has, but he is really not ready just yet to take over the reins. You get forced into that situations and sometimes it is not good for him.”
Shady wasted little time regaining the momentum, breaking the game open in the process.
Three plays after the Liberty score, senior quarterback, Drew Clark found Jadon Hershberger on a swing pass. Beating the defense to the edge, Hershberger raced down the sideline for 64-yard touchdown and a 14-6 lead.
The Tigers defense took over from there, giving the offense great field position for short scores.
“We settled down and got a couple score and started smelling it,” Culicerto said. “Then we started out the second half really good before we kinda fizzled, but I think they we are a little tired right now after 10 straight weeks. It is wearing on us a bit and I can tell.”
After an inadvertent whistle wiped out an interception by Chapman, the Tigers’s defense forced a three-and-out to give the ball back to the offense in Liberty territory.
Clark popped loose for 30 yards to move the ball inside the red zone and two plays later found pay dirt on a seven-yard run, giving Shady a 21-6 halftime lead.
“They were laying some good hits tonight, I could really hear them,” Culicerto said. “I am proud of my boys for such a great season.”
Shady’s defense forced another three-and-out to open the second half, giving the ball to the offense near midfield. Clark and his crew took full advantage marching 57 yards in seven plays, capped by a one-yard plunge from the senior quarterback.
All told, Shady ran off 28 unanswered point when Issac Harvey scored before the end of the third quarter on a 26-yard run for a 35-6 lead.
Logan Dodrill closed out the scoring for Liberty in the fourth quarter on an 87-yard run for the final margin.
Shady Spring locked up a playoff spot with the win and now gets a much needed week off.
“This week off at the end I feel will be good for us to kind of rest up,” Culicerto said. “Now we don’t have to talk about the playoffs anymore, it will fall where it falls. Whether we are home or away, we will just get ready for whoever we are supposed to play.”
Liberty (4-5) closes out the season nest week on the road at Wyoming East.
SS (9-1): 7 14 14 0 — 35
L (4-5): 0 6 0 6 — 12
First quarter
SS: Haven Chapman 1 run (Erick Bevil kick)
Second quarter
L: Dustin Workman 15 run (pass failed)
SS: Jadon Hershberger 64 pass from Drew Clark (Bevil kick)
SS: Clark 7 run (Bevil kick)
Third quarter
SS: Clark 1 run (Bevil kick)
SS: Issac Harvey 26 run (Bevil kick)
Fourth quarter
L: Logan Doddrill 87 run (pass failed)
Rushing — SS: Isaiah Valentine 5 (-7), Clark 14-105, Chapmman 8-34, Harvey 7-56 : L: Sloan 5-1, Dodrill 19-127, Workman 4-16, Williams 10-5
Passing — SS: Clark 5-14-0-88-1 ; L: Sloan 3-8-0-42-0, Williams 3-4-0-38-0
Receiving — SS: Bevil 1-11, Hershberger 2-71, Chapman 1-6 ; L: Howell 2-68, Pennington 1-6