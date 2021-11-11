Tigers thankful for normalcy

Shady Spring has played 44 volleyball games this season and 24 have been on neutral courts.
That is definitely by design. One of the factors in building a successful program often is playing a schedule that lends itself to seeing as many different teams as possible, which has been the case with the Tigers.
"You always want to stay home for the fans, because they get to come see you, but sometimes the competition is different and the reason why we go to different tournaments is to see different people," head coach Kelly Williams said. "We really like the Buckhannon tournament because those are teams we don't see at all. So it's nice to go down and see different teams and learn from those games and see where we can improve."
Those logged miles have led to one more road trip, and it's the biggest of the season.
Shady (40-3-1) is in Charleston to defend its Class AA state championship. The No. 1 seed Tigers will take on No. 8 Frankfort Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The game will start 30 minutes after completion of the 8:30 a.m. quarterfinal between No. 4 Winfield and No. 5 Oak Glen.
Those two winners will meet in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m.
The two-day tournament will provide a return to normalcy for 24 teams. In an effort to limit possible exposure to Covid, each state classification's state tournament was held on a single day in 2020.
The privilege of going back to the way things were is not lost on Williams. The team left for Charleston Thursday morning and will stay in a hotel, which is not at all a point of focus but rather appreciation.
"We're super excited. This is the first time some of these girls have had that opportunity, so everyone's super excited about the team bonding and going up and having dinner, staying in the hotel. It's normal and it feels good," Williams said.
"It is a relief. Every day is a blessing and we definitely understand that, more than ever now. I think everybody is looking really forward to enjoying our teammates and finishing out the season however the outcome goes. We've had a great season. We have wonderful girls, talented girls. I can't wait to see what happens."
What has happened to this point is the Tigers following up their championship run with another impressive season. Their only loss to a non-Class AAA team was to Philip Barbour — the team Shady defeated for the 2020 state championship — on the Colts' home floor. Shady avenged that loss later in the season with its own home victory.
Contributions have come from all over.
Chloe Thompson has 437 kills, Meg Williams 273 and Peydon Smith 226. Williams has 60 blocks, Smith has 294 digs and 85 aces, Kelsie Dangerfield has 916 assists and Camille Testerman 70 aces.
Practices this week have been tough as the Tigers make sure they are prepared for a shot at the team's first repeat since 2002-2003.
"We've really went back to basics and they've been working hard," Williams said. "We've been making sure we use all of our minutes and we're making goals and we're trying to reach those goals. We're really just trying to stay focused."
Shady defeated Frankfort on the same day it fell to Philip Barbour. The Falcons, the Region 1, Section 2 champions, fell to Oak Glen in the region title game.
“We’ve already played Shady Spring, back in September. We were kind of a different team then and we’ve come a long way," Frankfort coach Brooke Alkire-Higson told the Mineral Daily-News Tribune. "We lost to them, but I don’t think we put in a very tough fight. I’m going into it optimistically. I know they are the No. 1 seed, but we have been the underdog before and came out on top. I think on any given day in the game of volleyball, you can beat anybody if your mind is right and things go in your favor."
Williams is not taking Frankfort lightly.
"We played them early in the season and we won, but I'm sure they have improved over the season," she said. "They're at states so we're not going to take it for granted. We're going to stay focused and do what we know how to do."
