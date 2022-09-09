Tigers take control, earn first win

Shady Spring's Adam Richmond, left, tries to break away from Franklin McClaugherty of Summers County during their game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Shady Spring overcame what could have been a pivotal sequence of events to pick up its first win of the season.

Adam Richmond scored four touchdowns and the Tigers defense took control at the midway point of the third quarter for a 28-20 win over Summers County Friday at Garten Stadium in Hinton.

Shady (1-2) led 7-0 on Richmond's first touchdown, from two yards, when Tyson Adkins put Summers on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 7-6 with 1:20 to play before halftime. The Tigers got the ball back, but Duke Dodson stepped in front of a pass from Brady Green and returned the interception 73 yards for a touchdown and 13-7 Bobcats lead at the break.

Green atoned for the pick when he connected with Richmond for a 15-yard touchdown that put the Tigers back on top, 14-13 in the third.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Dodson scored on his second long big play when he took the handoff and ran 66 yards for a touchdown. That put the Bobcats back in front, 20-14 with 7:23 to play in the quarter.

Shady took over from there.

The offense went methodical and ate four minutes off the clock. Richmond's third touchdown, a 14-yard run, put the Tigers up for good at 21-20 with 3:17 on the clock.

The defense forced the Bobcats (1-2) into three scoreless drives, one that ended with the Tigers recovering a loose ball on a bad punt snap at the Summers 11. Richmond took it in from there to make it an eight-point game.

The Bobcats got one last chance, with a 20-yard run from Drake Cole putting them in Shady territory at the 47. But with no timeouts left, they were unable to move the ball and turned it over on downs with under 20 seconds to play.

Shady will play its first home game of the season next Friday, hosting rival and last year's Class AA state runner-up Independence at 7 p.m.

Summers will welcome Mount View for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

SC 0 13 7 0 — 20

SS 0 7 14 7 — 28

Second quarter

SS: Adam Richmond 2 run (Colton Henderson kick), 11:03.

SC: Tyson Adkins 5 run (run failed), 1:20.

SC: Duke Dodson 73 interception return (Cruz Testerman kick), :36.4.

Third quarter

SS: Richmond 15 pass from Brady Green (Henderson kick), 7:49.

SC: Dodson 66 run (Testerman kick), 7:23.

SS: Richmond 14 run (Henderson kick), 3:17.

Fourth quarter

SS: Richmond 11 run (Henderson kick), 7:20.

