Shady Spring's Adam Richmond, left, tries to break away from Franklin McClaugherty of Summers County during their game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
editor's pick
Tigers take control, earn first win (With Gallery)
From staff reports
Shady Spring overcame what could have been a pivotal sequence of events to pick up its first win of the season.
Adam Richmond scored four touchdowns and the Tigers defense took control at the midway point of the third quarter for a 28-20 win over Summers County Friday at Garten Stadium in Hinton.
1 of 21
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 1.jpg
Ceremony was held Friday night before the Summers Co. football game inducting Dick Leftridge and Pat Shires as the first members of the Bobcat Den of Champions. Leftridge was the first Black player to ever be awarded a scholarship to play football at WVU and is WVU's highest-ever NFL Draft pick (3rd overall pick, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1966). Shires was the first-ever Kennedy Award winner who went on to quarterback and kick at the University of Tennessee. Shires son Kevin Shires, daughter Cathy Shires Wilson and son Pat Shires, view the memorial placed on the wall at Summers Co. football stadium. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 2.jpg
Ceremony was held Friday night before the Summers Co. football game inducting Dick Leftridge and Pat Shires as the first members of the Bobcat Den of Champions. Leftridge was the first Black player to ever be awarded a scholarship to play football at WVU and is WVU's highest-ever NFL Draft pick (3rd overall pick, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1966). Shires was the first-ever Kennedy Award winner who went on to quarterback and kick at the University of Tennessee. Shires granddaughter Elizabeth Wilson, left, Judy Shires, daughter-in-law and Katie Shires, granddaughter, react after the memorial was revealed during a brief ceremony. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 3.jpg
Summers County cheerlearder during game against Shady Spring Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 4.jpg
ARH 1.jpg
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 18.jpg
Drake Cole, of Summers Co. driving for extra yardage against Shady Spring during game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 5.jpg
Summers County fans, Jenna Boone, left, Grace Franklin and Brooke Garten, cheering for the Bobcats during game against Shady Spring Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 13.jpg
Shady Spring Adam Richmond, left, tries to break away from Franklin McClaugherty, of Summers Co. during game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 6.jpg
Summers County band marches on field during game against Shady Spring Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
ARH 2.jpg
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 7.jpg
Summers County band member performing during game against Shady Spring Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 8.jpg
Shady Spring cheerleaders during game against Summers Co. Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 15.jpg
Shady Spring James Sellards breaks loose against Summers Co. during game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 9.jpg
Shady Spring band members rooting for their team during game against Summers Co. Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 10.jpg
Shady Spring fans rooting for their team during game against Summers Co. Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
ARH 3.jpg
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 17.jpg
Shady Spring Jalon Bailey, 1, tackles Drake Cole, of Summers Co. during game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 11.jpg
Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto pumping up his team during game against Summers Co. Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 12.jpg
Summers County coach during game against Shady Spring Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 14.jpg
Shady Spring James Sellards driving for extra yardage against Summers Co. during game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 16.jpg
Shady Spring vs Summers Co. during game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
More like this...
GALLERY: Summers County vs Shady Spring
1 of 21
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 1.jpg
Ceremony was held Friday night before the Summers Co. football game inducting Dick Leftridge and Pat Shires as the first members of the Bobcat Den of Champions. Leftridge was the first Black player to ever be awarded a scholarship to play football at WVU and is WVU's highest-ever NFL Draft pick (3rd overall pick, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1966). Shires was the first-ever Kennedy Award winner who went on to quarterback and kick at the University of Tennessee. Shires son Kevin Shires, daughter Cathy Shires Wilson and son Pat Shires, view the memorial placed on the wall at Summers Co. football stadium. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 2.jpg
Ceremony was held Friday night before the Summers Co. football game inducting Dick Leftridge and Pat Shires as the first members of the Bobcat Den of Champions. Leftridge was the first Black player to ever be awarded a scholarship to play football at WVU and is WVU's highest-ever NFL Draft pick (3rd overall pick, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1966). Shires was the first-ever Kennedy Award winner who went on to quarterback and kick at the University of Tennessee. Shires granddaughter Elizabeth Wilson, left, Judy Shires, daughter-in-law and Katie Shires, granddaughter, react after the memorial was revealed during a brief ceremony. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 3.jpg
Summers County cheerlearder during game against Shady Spring Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 4.jpg
ARH 1.jpg
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 18.jpg
Drake Cole, of Summers Co. driving for extra yardage against Shady Spring during game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 5.jpg
Summers County fans, Jenna Boone, left, Grace Franklin and Brooke Garten, cheering for the Bobcats during game against Shady Spring Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 13.jpg
Shady Spring Adam Richmond, left, tries to break away from Franklin McClaugherty, of Summers Co. during game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 6.jpg
Summers County band marches on field during game against Shady Spring Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
ARH 2.jpg
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 7.jpg
Summers County band member performing during game against Shady Spring Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 8.jpg
Shady Spring cheerleaders during game against Summers Co. Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 15.jpg
Shady Spring James Sellards breaks loose against Summers Co. during game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 9.jpg
Shady Spring band members rooting for their team during game against Summers Co. Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 10.jpg
Shady Spring fans rooting for their team during game against Summers Co. Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
ARH 3.jpg
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 17.jpg
Shady Spring Jalon Bailey, 1, tackles Drake Cole, of Summers Co. during game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 11.jpg
Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto pumping up his team during game against Summers Co. Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 12.jpg
Summers County coach during game against Shady Spring Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 14.jpg
Shady Spring James Sellards driving for extra yardage against Summers Co. during game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
091022 Summers Co. vs Shady 16.jpg
Shady Spring vs Summers Co. during game Friday night at Summers County High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Shady (1-2) led 7-0 on Richmond's first touchdown, from two yards, when Tyson Adkins put Summers on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 7-6 with 1:20 to play before halftime. The Tigers got the ball back, but Duke Dodson stepped in front of a pass from Brady Green and returned the interception 73 yards for a touchdown and 13-7 Bobcats lead at the break.
Green atoned for the pick when he connected with Richmond for a 15-yard touchdown that put the Tigers back on top, 14-13 in the third.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Dodson scored on his second long big play when he took the handoff and ran 66 yards for a touchdown. That put the Bobcats back in front, 20-14 with 7:23 to play in the quarter.
Shady took over from there.
The offense went methodical and ate four minutes off the clock. Richmond's third touchdown, a 14-yard run, put the Tigers up for good at 21-20 with 3:17 on the clock.
The defense forced the Bobcats (1-2) into three scoreless drives, one that ended with the Tigers recovering a loose ball on a bad punt snap at the Summers 11. Richmond took it in from there to make it an eight-point game.
The Bobcats got one last chance, with a 20-yard run from Drake Cole putting them in Shady territory at the 47. But with no timeouts left, they were unable to move the ball and turned it over on downs with under 20 seconds to play.
Shady will play its first home game of the season next Friday, hosting rival and last year's Class AA state runner-up Independence at 7 p.m.
Summers will welcome Mount View for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
SC 0 13 7 0 — 20
SS 0 7 14 7 — 28
Second quarter
SS: Adam Richmond 2 run (Colton Henderson kick), 11:03.
SC: Tyson Adkins 5 run (run failed), 1:20.
SC: Duke Dodson 73 interception return (Cruz Testerman kick), :36.4.
Third quarter
SS: Richmond 15 pass from Brady Green (Henderson kick), 7:49.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.