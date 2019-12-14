FAIRMONT – It may have been a better idea for No. 6 Fairmont Senior to lock the doors to the Fairmont Armory rather than let No. 3 Shady Spring inside as the two teams met to open the Class AA prep boys’ basketball season on Friday night – of course, they likely didn’t know they were welcoming a horde of thieves onto their court.
Shady Spring would force 22 turnovers – with 16 coming on steals – in an intense defensive effort on the road. The Tigers kept the Polar Bears from finding any sort of offensive rhythm, limiting the defending Class AA state runners-up to to 16 first half points en route to a 58-36 victory.
“That’s what we want to do — people think of us as a finesse, guard-oriented, three-point shooting team. But when we can combine that with the defense, because there is going to be those slumps offensively, we just want to lock up defensively and pressure teams,” Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson.
“That’s all we do in practice, is a lot of defense, and that’s what we pride ourselves on. Our coaching staff does a great job of always making sure we’re ready to play on the defensive end, and that’s our first priority as a team,” said Tigers’ guard Tommy Williams.
After a tight first quarter battle which ended with Fairmont holding a narrow 14-12 lead, the Tigers would force 10 turnovers and outscore the Polar Bears 16-2 during the second frame of play to open a double-digit lead entering the break that Fairmont would be unable to recover from.
“We were able to turn those turnovers into easy buckets – transition baskets, and-ones, layups, and that kind of got them off their game. They wanted to slow us down and make our defense play three or four minutes at a time in the half-court. We were able to get into that full-court game and turn them over, and that got them out of their comfort zone,” Olson said.
“They did a very good job of pushing us out – we were catching the ball 35 or 40 feet away from the basket. Our ball movement, that many turnovers is hard to overcome. We shied away from them. We went east-to-west instead of going to the basket, and we started so far out, we’re losing real estate. We’re getting the ball many times at halfcourt,” said David Retton, Fairmont Senior High coach.
In a standout effort, the Shady Spring back-court duo of Williams and Braeden Chapman would combine for 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 steals to power the Tigers — Williams would tally 25 points, nine rebounds, and four steals on his own during the contest.
“Those two stepped it up tonight – they were the spark. Braeden carried us in the first half while Tommy was struggling, and that’s what allowed us to keep in the game,” Olson said.
“Tonight it was me and Braeden, but anyone on this team can do that any night. We’re very deep and very skilled,” Williams said.
The Polar Bears were led by Jaelin Johnson, who tallied 22 points on the evening — Trey Washenitz would pace the team with 12 rebounds while also adding four points.
Fairmont Senior (0-1)
T. Washenitz 4, B. Flowers 6, J. Johnson 22, J. Gomalale 4
Shady Spring (1-0)
Tommy Williams 25, Greyson Shepherd 5, Luke LeRose 1, Grey Hazuka 15, Braeden Chapman 3, Erick Bevil 4, Cole Chapman 3, Jaedon Holstein 2
FS 14 2 13 7 — 36
SS 12 16 16 14 — 58
3-point field goals: FS: 2 (Johnson 2); SS: 7 (Williams 3, Hazuka 2, Duncan, C. Chapman)