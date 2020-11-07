Tigers sweep the day, return to state tournament

There have been obstacles along the way — remote learning for several weeks and being unable to practice or play because of the coronavirus chief among them — but none of it matters now.
Shady Spring found itself in a familiar position at the Class AA Region 3 tournament on its home court Saturday, hoisting the championship plaque with two 3-0 sweeps — one over Bluefield to secure a spot in the state tournament and one over Herbert Hoover to secure the highest seed from the region.
"It's great to win on your home court," Shady head coach Kelly Williams said. "It's nice to see all your efforts go to great things. The girls have worked really hard and we've worked day to day not knowing whether we would play tomorrow or not, so to be able to get as far as we can go right now and we pray that we can go farther, it's a wonderful thing. We count every day as a blessing and these girls have worked really hard. It's really nice to see that pay off here."
Shady, the state runner-up a year ago, clinched its spot in next week's state tournament with ease, beating Bluefield 25-7, 25-2 and 25-7 for the sweep.
A little later it did the same with Herbert Hoover, which advanced to the title game after a 3-0 win over PikeView, though not with the same level of ease.
Shady won the first two sets 25-13 and 25-17 but the Huskies challenged throughout the third set, tying twice after trailing by as many as six points early.
A key to their comeback effort was the ability to win at the net, as they had success stuffing the Tigers' aggressive kill attempts.
"In the last couple days of practice we had an emphasis on improving our serve receive," Hoover head coach Anita King said. "We pulled out our middles and our rights and focused on incorporating some different blocking drills in practice because we knew that was our chance to stop them. We knew that would be our chance to stop them at the net. We tried to hone in on those things and keep our servers aggressive. I think we challenged them on our serve receive, but they're a great team, so it's hard to force them to move through."
Shady adjusted accordingly.
Instead of looking to spike every ball, the Tigers' front stars Chloe Thompson and Meg Williams adjusted and started tipping balls over the net, finding the weak spots in Hoover's defense to soar to a 25-19 win and cap the sweep.
"I've got to give Herbert Hoover props," Williams said. "Their blocking was great. But we worked on that a little bit. When we played them in the sectional tournament we realize they were excellent blockers, so we worked on it. They got us a couple times. But the girls know to be smart when we play. So when they've got good blockers up there they know to try and do something different.
"The girls are also great listeners. They want to learn the game and they work hard everyday to come out here and learn the game and the adjustments they made are a testament to their hard work."
Shady now returns to Charleston in search of a state championship.
The Tigers were on the cusp a year ago, leading Oak Glen 2-0 in the title game before ultimately falling 3-2. That was a learning experience that Williams hopes adds a little extra motivation to this year's run.
"To get to the state championship and play in that big game is one thing, but winning it is a whole other thing," Williams said. "I know that last year's result stung a little bit, but we were still super proud of them. I think we just really want to go back and try again and maybe have the little extra boost to win it. I hope we can."
Despite the loss, Hoover also advanced to the state tournament — its first time back in five years.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TJackRH