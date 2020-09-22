Shady Spring, Independence and Greater Beckley Christian are no strangers to the state volleyball tournament.
With each team eyeing another trip to Charleston in just over a month, the three Raleigh County foes met in an early season triangular Tuesday night in Coal City.
As expected going in, the night belonged to the more experienced ladies from Shady Spring. Surrendering no more than 12 points in each set, Shady Spring swept Indy and Greater Beckley 2-0 in each match.
While the wins looked dominant on the scoreboard, the performance by the Lady Tigers might best be described as businesslike from their lofty standards.
"We didn't really take care of business tonight," Shady Spring head coach Kelly Williams said. "Sometimes we don't come out and play up to our potential. We talk about playing level, but we certainly didn't do that tonight. A win is a win, no matter how you get it. But, it would be nice to see us play consistently all the time. Sometimes it feels like we are living day to day, so we are also playing day to day. The girls won, but we still have some things to work on, that's for sure."
Independence was up first for Shady Spring and early on, the Lady Patriots stood toe-to-toe with their rivals, building a 7-5 lead.
That was before Chloe Turner stepped to the service line, frustrating Indy and keying an 8-0 run for Shady.
"(Chloe) is another player that has played volleyball since she was in the third grade. She has put in the time and the effort. She has always had a great serve and it paid off for us tonight," Williams said.
While Indy was struggling with Turner's serve, sophomore all-stater Meg Williams began to heat up in the middle with some explosive bombs.
"(Meg) is adjusting (to playing the middle), but it is a learning curve for sure," Williams said. She needs to be a little quicker, but she is doing fine. We will get there with some more practice."
After trailing 7-5, Shady closed the first set on a 20-5 run to win going away.
Shady Spring took the second set in convincing fashion, 25-5, keyed by a 9-0 run that featured four aces from Turner, along with two kills each from Chloe Thompson and Ashley Farruggia, which broke things open.
"We got off to a good start and then the wheels seemed to fall off and we forgot how to play," first year Independence head coach Kevin Bragg said. "You cannot do that against Shady. Shady doesn't give you many chances, so you have to take advantage of what you get."
In the second match, Greater Beckley Christian also held its own with Shady Spring early in the first set. However, with the set tied 8-8, the Lady Tigers ran off eight straight points and outscored the Lady Crusaders 17-4 down the stretch to secure the win.
"We are a very young team. We have some experience, but we have a lot of new pieces and they are just not totally comfortable with each other yet," Greater Beckley head coach Traci Fisher said. "We were missing one of our big middles tonight and you just can't replace that. But I felt like everyone else played really well."
Big runs were the key to Shady's success all night and in set two the Lady Tigers scored nine straight points to turn a four-point lead into an insurmountable 13-point lead and an eventual 25-12 win.
Greater Beckley and Indy met in the final match of the night with the home team winning the best-of-three match, 2-1 in a wild up and down affair for both teams.
Independence took set one behind strong play at the net from Kira Davis and Kaylen Parks. In set two it was Greater Beckley who took control outscoring the Lady Patriots, 10-4 down the stretch keyed by the play of Courtney Green.
"Courtney played really well tonight," Fisher said. "She is a veteran and Jena (Fisher) is always really consistent with her sets."
After going through some lapses in set two, Indy rebounded in the final set, building a 19-5 lead. Leading 5-3, Independence broke the set open with 10 consecutive points. During that stretch, Jaina Davis recorded three aces, while Kylie Wallace had two kills and a block to spark the run.
"We are young. I have one senior and the only place we can go is up," Bragg said. " We are making good progress, but we need to still get better passing and hit the ball when we can. When we hit the ball, we are successful. We can build on this. They came out strong in the third set and that is what we need all the time. Win or lose we need to be consistent and not have all the ups and downs."