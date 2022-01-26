For Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson, the Tigers game with Greenbrier East Monday was a Phil Collins game — No Jacket Required,
For the first time in two seasons, Olson ripped off his jacket – hence the reference to the Collins album — in the third quarter. Whether that inspired his team, or if it was just the simple fact that they started making shots, the Tigers were able to stave off the upset-minded Spartans 66-64 at Shady Spring Monday night.
Cole Chapman’s two free throws with 9.2 seconds left were the difference and Ammar Maxwell blocked a last second heave by Kaiden Huffman to win it as the buzzer sounded.
“Shew,” Olson said. “Of all the players on the team Cole is the guy we want on the line. Braden (Chapman) is a good free throw shooter, too, but Cole just doesn’t feel pressure. You can tell by the way he releases the ball, it’s effortless. For him to miss a free throw (earlier) was surprising. When he was on the line I knew he was going to make them. He stepped up big for us, especially with Braden out (after fouling out).”
Cole Chapman had 22 points and eight assists, but the biggest play might have been the one that got him to the line, when he took the ball to the hole and drew the foul on Monquelle Davis, who had been waiting in the paint.
Greenbrier East coach Jared Patton said he thought his player drew the foul.
“I told them in that last timeout I needed somebody to step up and take a charge,” Patton said. “We knew exactly what they were going to do. I’m going to go back and watch the film. When you have four players say that our player stepped up and took a charge and they put a block on us.
“It's tough. That’s three games against Raleigh County teams where it’s come down to the last play of the game and the officials have controlled the outcome of the game. Not that they did a bad job but we need to win outright so it doesn’t come down to a final call.”
The Spartans did have a last attempt. It appeared the clock had run out but Greenbrier East was given a timeout and one second was put on the clock.
“Putting one second on the clock was kind of tough on us,” Patton said. “I know one of my players was calling timeout with, it could have been three or four seconds left but I know it was more than one second.”
Greenbrier East came in and dictated the game, especially in the second quarter.
In the second quarter five different Spartans combined to make seven 3s as the Spartans roared out to a 41-31 lead at the half.
“We went over it on the board right before we came out, I told them shoot like we can, shoot like we’ve been working on them,” Patton said. "We shoot so much in practice every day, it’s just a matter of time for us to start believing we could make those shots.”
The certainly did in the second quarter.
Adam Seams, Monquelle Davis and Jude Libby hit 3s in the final two minutes to finish a flurry that saw the Spartans erase a six-point deficit with 6:08 remaining to lead by 10 at the break, 41-31.
Olson credited the Spartans shooting but said his defense, known as one of the top defending teams in the area if not the state, was partly to blame.
“We weren’t guarding the ball very well,” Olson aid. “If a team is going to drive you, they are going to be wide open in the corner because you have to come off and help. They did a good job of beating us off the dribble. When you get in anybody’s defense you can cause
The Tigers made their run to get back in the game in the third. Down nine, 45-36, Shady went on a 13-0 run – Cole Chapman scoring six points, Jaedan Holstein four and Cam Manns hitting a 3 – to take a four-point lead, which they held after three, 51-47.
“We got ourselves down (in the game) together I wanted us to get out of it together,” Olson said. “I didn’t like the pointing and the blaming each other and not and the not taking responsibility for their breakdowns. In the third quarter they kind of came together as a team and took responsibility and manned up.”
Shady led by nine, 56-47 early in the fourth but the Spartans weren’t done. They chipped away and a 6-0 run, led by Goose Gabbert’s four, gave the Spartans the lead, 64-62withunder two minutes.
In a precursor to his winning free throws, Cole Chapman made a pair – he was 11 of 12 at the line – to tie it with 1:03 left.
Holstein and Maxwell had 14 points each and Braden Chapman had 10.
Seams, who also fouled out late, had 13 to lead the Spartans. Gabbert had 11 and Aaron Griffith and Kaiden Huffman had 10 each.
“I’m not going to take anything away from Greenbrier East,” Olson said. “They came in here and they kind of pushed us around, they punched us in the mouth a little bit. They gave us everything they wanted. They driove us, they got in us, they made us feel uncomfortable. We didn’t rise to the challenge and that’s why we got down. That was them. They controlled the tempo and did what they wanted.”
Even getting Olson to lose his jacket.
Greenbrier East
Cole Withrow 0 0-0 0, Zack Patton 1 0-2 2, Adam Seams 6 0-1 13, Monquelle Davis 2 4-7 9, Goose Gabbert 2 6-6 11, Aaron Griffith 4 1-2 10, Kaiden Huffman 2 4-6 10, Jude Libby 2 0-0 6, Bryson Brammer 1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 20 15-22 64
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 4 1-2 10, Jaeden Holstein 7 0-1 14, Ammar Maxwell 5 1-2 14, Cole Chapman 5 11-12 22, Cam Manns 2 0-0 6, Sam Jordan 0 0-0 0, Gavin Davis 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23 13-17 66
GE 14 27 6 17 - 64
SS 18 13 20 15 - 66
3-point field goals – GE: 9 (Griffith 1, Huffman 2, Seams 1, Libby 2, Davis 1, Brammer 1, Gabbert 1). SS: 7 (B. Chapman 1, Maxwell 3, C. Chapman 1, Manns 2. Fouled out – GE: Seams, SS: B. Chapman.