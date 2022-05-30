Tigers survive dramatic week

Tina Laney/For The Register-HeraldShady Spring's Cam Manns delivers a pitch during a game April 22. The Tigers defeated Bluefield two games to one, including Saturday's 6-5 victory in Game 3, to win the Class AA Region 3 championship. The Tigers are the No. 4 seed in the state tournament and will take on top seed and defending champion Logan Thursday at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston. First pitch will be 4:30 p.m.