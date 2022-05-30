Tigers survive dramatic week

Last week was among the most stressful of Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows' young career.
Three rainouts. Two extra-inning games. The series going down to the wire, about as literally as it can get.
When Tyler Mackey hauled in the series-clinching final out of what amounted to a 24-inning marathon, it was all worth it.
The Tigers' 6-5 victory over Bluefield in the decisive game of the best-of-3 Region 3 championship series on Saturday put them back in the state tournament after a one-season absence. They were last there in 2019, but there was no season in 2020 because of Covid.
"It's just a bond that I've never seen here at Shady," Meadows said of the team's resiliency. "It's a brotherhood and these guys stick together. It's so tight knit. All year they've been right there. Whether it was a close game or not, we found a way to win."
That was on display last week.
The series was supposed to start Monday, but rain that fell relentlessly forced it to be postponed not once but twice, to Wednesday. When the opener was finally played, the teams exchanged leads and needed extra innings, where the Tigers scored six runs in the top of the eighth for an 11-5 victory.
A night later, it was Bluefield's turn. And it was Kerry Collins who cashed in.
His three-run homer in the ninth inning — after Shady had tied the game in the bottom of the seventh — gave the Beavers a 10-7 lead to force the series back to Bowen Field. It was Collins' second three-run homer of the evening.
That game was played under the threat of rain, which began to fall late. They got the game in, but a nightlong rain forced Game 3 — which had been scheduled for a noon start to accommodate Bluefield's graduation ceremonies that night — forced the third postponement of the week, until Saturday.
Given the drama of the first two games, there was no reason to expect anything less for the clincher. And it started well before anyone arrived at Bowen Field — the game didn't start until 6 p.m., giving everyone all day to think about it.
The teams traded leads — Shady at 2-1 after the first, the Beavers 3-2 after three. The Tigers got a two-run single from Evan Belcher to go ahead 4-3 in the sixth, then added two gigantic insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
And needed them both.
The Beavers answered with their own two-spot in the bottom half. Bryson Redmond led off with a double and scored on a single by Hunter Harmon, who eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Harris.
But Mackey, who has been strong in right field this postseason for the Tigers, caught a fly ball from Will Youthers to start Shady's celebration.
“The last ball took forever to come down,” Mackey told Tom Bone after the game. “I know I’m catching it. I’m not dropping it. To go to states? I’m not dropping that ball.”
Meadows knew it, too.
"Once it went up in the air and it was hit to Mackey, I knew there was nobody better under it and he was going to catch it," he said. "I started coming out of the dugout with my hands in the air."
The Tigers' reward is a date with defending Class AA state champion Logan in the state tournament. The teams will meet Thursday at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
The challenge is obvious, but the Tigers have at least displayed the ability to respond.
"Going into that high pressure game (on Saturday), once we got the lead I was confident," Meadows said. "And then when we got a three-run lead, I said, 'We've been here before. Let's seal the deal.' And we did, and, man, it's a sweet ending."
