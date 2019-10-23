Princeton's Jeffrey Gordon and Woodrow Wilson's Collin Stacy battle for possession of the ball during Tuesday's Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Tigers stun Flying Eagles (WITH GALLERY)
By Gary Fauber Sports Editor
Momentum can change in an instant in any sport, including soccer.
Princeton had it, and Woodrow Wilson thought it seized it. But the Tigers took it right back, and now they are playing for another sectional championship.
Peyton Brown’s point-blank goal in the 36th minute of the first half gave Princeton a two-goal advantage and the Flying Eagles never recovered. Princeton went on to win 5-2 in a Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 semifinal Tuesday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
The Tigers (9-8-2), seeded third, will visit No. 1 Greenbrier East Thursday at 5 p.m. for the sectional title. The Spartans advanced with a 5-0 win over Riverside.
Princeton seemed to be in control after taking a 3-1 lead, all three goals on penalty kicks. But Noah Hill, whose goal in the 11th minute put Woodrow ahead 1-0, netted his second score to make it a 3-2 game in the 36th minute.
The goal gave the Eagles new life, but Princeton stunned them when Brown scored his second goal off a cross from Jeffrey Gordon to make it 4-2 less than a minute later.
“That was really big,” Woodrow coach Steve Laraba said. “I mean, that really took the wind out of our sails. We’re there, we’re in it. We scored a good goal, then just immediately give one up. That just deflates a team. Just completely deflates a team.”
Princeton coach Robbie Fix said he could sense the Eagles (8-8-2) were shell-shocked.
Princeton's Dorian Webster and Woodrow Wilson's Collin Stacy battle for possession of the ball during Tuesday's Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Princeton's Isaac Muncy and Woodrow Wilson's Joseph Wells battle for possession of the ball during Tuesday's Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson fans celebrate a goal during Tuesday's Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Princeton's Isaac Muncy and Woodrow Wilson's Jackson Quattrone battle for possession of the ball during Tuesday's Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Princeton's Dorian Webster and Woodrow Wilson's Jackson Quattrone battle for possession of the ball during Tuesday's Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Princeton's Isaac Muncy and Woodrow Wilson's Carson Eckley battle for possession of the ball during Tuesday's Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Princeton fans celebrate a goal during Tuesday's Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
Princeton's Jeffrey Gordon and Woodrow Wilson's Collin Stacy battle for possession of the ball during Tuesday's Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 game at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)
Jenny Harnish/ The Register-Herald
“A little bit, yeah,” he said. “When you’re on the negative side of it, and you get one to inch back and then, 15 seconds later (you give one up), we’ve been on that side before, too. You coach long enough, it’s going to happen. Credit Steve. He has a good squad and they play really hard. I knew it was going to be a battle.”
Brown cemented a big night for himself when he completed the hat trick early in the second half to put the Tigers ahead 5-2.
“We were just a little late on some passes and missed some opportunities,” Laraba said. “We missed some assignments defensively, and that cost us. When you make mistakes like that, you get punished.”
Brown’s first goal on a penalty kick tied the game at 1-1 before Tyler Murray punched the ball in on two more set pieces for Princeton’s 3-1 edge.
Princeton avenged a 2-1 home loss to the Flying Eagles in the regular season.
“I thought our energy was down that game, but our energy was really high tonight,” Fix said. “I was just real pleased. We missed a lot of opportunities. I felt like we possessed the game; it favored our side. I thought our guys talked really well and their effort was really high. I was proud of them.”
“We’re young,” Laraba said. “We started two freshmen and three sophomores, and that’s tough to be. I don’t know how many Princeton started, but it didn’t look like that many. But it’s a tough lesson that the guys have to learn. I’m proud of them.”
Princeton split two regular-season games with Greenbrier East.
“We’ve got to play with that same energy,” Fix said. “We’ve got to come out and match their energy level.”