Clearfork — Westside came into Friday’s matchup looking for an upset of Class AA No. 1 Shady Spring.
After a quick 18-6 start for the Renegades, those hopes began to come to fruition, but the seasoned Tigers weathered the storm and came away with a 72-56 win.
For the Tigers, the early deficit was nothing new as the they started slow in wins over Wyoming East, Robert C. Byrd and Bluefield. This one became the latest installment in the saga.
”I don’t really know why we started slow,” Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson said. “Maybe the long wait of Senior Night, maybe the long drive, but we can’t do that if we come down here again. They responded, though. I hate the way we came out. We just didn’t defend and I didn’t think there was much they did that we couldn’t defend. We gave up 22 points in the first quarter and six in the second and that was the story of the game.”
The Renegades weren’t fazed by a late start.
A 3-pointer from Evan Colucci followed by a layup from Tommy Milam helped cement an early 7-0 Westside lead. Shady fired back with free throws from Braden Chapman and a trey from Luke LeRose, but the Renegades were relentless from downtown. Back-to-back-to-back 3s from Colucci, Daniel Reed and Ethan Blackburn helped Shady to a 16-5 advantage that ultimately ballooned to 18-6.
”We wanted to get out to a quick start and we did,” Westside head coach Shawn Jenkins said. “But we just faltered away and had inconsistent play again. We’ve been harping on that all year, to be more consistent in what they’re doing and we’re just not consistent. We’re as athletic as anyone and can make runs to show you how we are, but we have mental lapses.”
Shady slowly cut into the lead, heading into the second quarter down eight points.
A 9-0 run to open the frame gave the Tigers their first lead of the game, but their defense was the story of the quarter.
Shady held Westside to just six points in the second quarter, parlaying that into a 38-28 halftime lead.
”We decided to play,” Olson said when asked about the defensive adjustments the team made. “We decided we weren’t going to play in the first quarter for some reason. We didn’t sit down and they were driving us off the ball. We decided we were going to play defense the way we do every day. Maybe I need to get them to play a little more defense in practice, but they knew they were going to be off tomorrow and they wanted to be off. We told them if we lose we’re going to practice at 6 a.m.
"I thought it was a good defensive effort. This is a hard place to play and everyone knows that, so I’m glad we pulled out the win.”
The Renegades didn’t yield.
Down 40-30 early in the third quarter, the hosts responded with a 10-2 run to make it a 42-40 game, but that was the closest they would cut it as the Tigers maintained a double-digit lead throughout the final frame.
”We just do something at the wrong time,” Jenkins said. “Whether it’s a bad pass, or a bad play on defense, we just don’t know how to stop that bleeding yet and make the play we need to make. We had a point where nothing was falling and we have a bad habit of settling, but, hey, Shady’s defense is good. They help and hedge on everything so you don’t get downhill on them and they make you shoot it.
“We just broke down, especially in the second half. We made our run to cut it to two and just broke down again. We did the same thing we did again in the second quarter. My hats off to them, they’re the No. 1 team for a reason, but we show youth still yet.”
Westside will conclude the regular season Tuesday when it hosts Wyoming East, while Shady Spring will travel to South Charleston that same day.
Shady Spring
Tommy Williams 15, Greyson Shepherd 8, Braden Chapman 13, Todd Duncan 2, Cole Chapman 8, Haven Chapman 8, Luke LeRose 18
Westside
Jace Colucci 6, Daniel Reed 13, Ethan Blackburn 13, Evan Colucci 11, Tommy Milam 8, Shandell Adkins 2, Parker Wolfe 3
W: 22 6 17 11 — 56
SS: 14 24 15 19 — 72
3-point goals — SS: 4 (Williams 2, B. Chapman 1, LeRose 1); W: 5 (Reed 1, Blackburn 2, E. Colucci 2). Fouled Out — None.