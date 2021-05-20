Postseason high school baseball is less than two weeks away.
You would have never known that Thursday night when Shady Spring (13-6) hosted Bluefield (18-2) in a clash of regional foes.
On a night where postseason intensity filled the air, the Tigers used pitching and small ball to scratch out a 2-1 win over the Beavers.
“I told our guys that (Alex) Johnston had been dealing the last couple of games and we needed to give him some backing,” Shady Spring head coach Jordan Meadows said. “We put the ball in the air, got some hits and finally scored some runs. I think this game gets us over the hump and gets us ready for sectionals.”
Johnston was again masterful for Shady Spring on the mound recording 14 strikeouts in six innings of work. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Kerry Collins was equally as stingy for the Beavers.
The home team made the first move in the bottom of the second when Adam Richmond singled to start things off for Shady Spring.
Parker Redden followed with a sacrifice bunt to move Richmond to second before Evan Belcher singled home the game’s first run, two batters later.
The Tigers had golden opportunities to expand the lead over the next two innings, but the Beavers never buckled under the pressure.
A diving catch by Caleb Fuller stopped the scoring threat in the third inning before Bluefied faced a serious jam in the fourth.
A leadoff triple from Richmond was followed by a walk and a stolen base from Redden, placing runners at second and third with no outs.
However, two strikeouts and a liner that was caught by Brandon Wiley in centerfield erased the scoring opportunity for the Tigers.
In the top of the fifth inning, Bluefield took advantage of a Shady Spring error to even the game at one apiece.
For Meadows, it was a scenario he has been all too familiar with this season.
“The first couple of innings we seem to play clean baseball, then in the fifth innings we have seemed to fall off in the past,” Meadows explained.
Gavin Lail led off the inning for the Beavers with an infield single. A two-out walk was followed by a misplayed ground ball. The error loaded the bases and Collins tied the game with an infield single.
Shady Spring looked as though they would answer in the bottom of the inning when Josh Lovell smashed a drive into right center that appeared to be going for extra bases with Thatcher Poteat at third base.
Instead, Fuller again rescued the Beavers with a running catch at full extension for the final out of the inning.
The Tigers finally broke the deadlock in the sixth thanks once again to the Richmond, Redden and Belcher combination.
After Richmond reached on an infield single, Redden seemed to surprise the Beavers with a two-strike sacrifice bunt. Richmond never stopped at second and beat the throw to third giving Shady the break it needed.
Belcher stepped in two batters later and worked a great at-bat for key hit. Down no balls and two strikes in the count, Belcher worked the count full and hit a bouncer over Collins that could not be played in the infield.
Richmond raced home with the game winner.
“It was a very intense game tonight. It seemed like (Shady Spring) had a little more energy than we did for some reason,” Redmond said. “We also should have made some plays in the field. When you give a good team (extra) outs and you don’t hit, you are not going to win.”
Cameron Mann came on for Shady to pitch the final inning and was quickly put in a hole when Fuller reached on an error and Wiley singled behind him.
A fielder’s choice moved the runners up before Johnston fielded a sharp ground ball at third. Holding the runners, Johnston recorded the second out with a strong throw to first.
Then it was Shady’s turn for some heroics in right field.
A drive from Carson Deeb down the right field line gave the Beavers hope, but Tyler Mackey made the defensive play of the game for the Tigers.
“Mackey just came out of quarantine, so we put him in tonight,” Meadows said. “He is a gamer and he put it all out on that catch.”
Mackey’s full extension grab sent him to the ground, but he held on for the third out, saving two runs in the process.
After scoring 81 runs in its last six wins, only seeing one run on the board was frustrating for the Bluefield coach.
“You have to tip your cap to (Johnston). He kept the ball down and he was primarily hitting the outside corner,” Redmond said. “We didn’t make adjustments and put the bat on the ball. We just struckout way too many times and didn’t make things happen.”
Both teams are back in action Saturday when Shady Spring travels to Princeton and Bluefield travels to Westside.
B (18-2) 000 010 0 — 1 6 2
SS (13-6) 010 001 x — 2 8 2
Pitching — B:Kerry Collins and Bryson Redmond; SS:Alex Johnston, Cameron Manns (7) and Parker Redden. WP:Johnston; LP:Collins; S:Manns. Hitting — B:Wiley 1-3, Collins 1-3 (rbi), Hunter Harmon 1-3, Ryker Brown 1-3, Tyler Lambert 1-3, Gavin Lail 1-3; SS:Poteat 1-3, Johnston 2-3, Richmond 3-3 (3b), Redden (2 sac), Belcher 2-3 (2 rbi).