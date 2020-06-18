Tigers showing strong numbers in Phase I

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting the exposure to others for several months, it should come as no surprise that teams around the area are excited about Phase I of the Secondary School Activities Commission's three-phase plan.
Shady Spring is no different.
"It's been pretty good so far," Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto said. "We've had a good turnout so far, but I'd say a lot of parents were just happy to get the kids out of the house after so long. Not being able to see them daily at school was tough but we're happy to have them. Getting the information out has been tough between the middle school kids but we still had a pretty good turnout. Everybody knew we were getting started though so we were able to get good numbers out.
"They were pretty enthusiastic about it. They got to see their buddies again. I know some have seen each other but most of them haven't so we've had some positive attitudes. It's getting the hope up for everybody."
With guidelines in place, what teams can do is limited, but it's a step in a positive direction. Teams must work out in smaller groups in what basically amounts to conditioning.
"Since we can't get in the weight room we've been doing some weight bearing training," Culicerto said. "Pushups, burpees, sit-ups — a lot of tough workouts. Basically a lot of conditioning. We've done foot drills and have just been easing them back into shape. It's been a while for some of them, being home and locked up in the house, so we're just trying to ease them back in."
Though there is a return to normalcy, the circumstances of how to approach conditioning are different than usual. The guidelines limit teams to smaller groups. Culicerto and his staff have been cognizant of that and have followed the rules as well as additional ones put in place by Raleigh County.
"The guidelines are set by the state," Culicerto said. "The state gave us suggestions and Raleigh County has gone over and beyond."Phase ll was supposed to lessen up a bit but the county is going to keep Phase ll similar to Phase I, which is 10 in a group and a coach per group. While we're doing our workouts we're conscious of social distancing and we have masks for the kids. We're cleaning the restrooms after they're done. We're just following all of the guidelines. They have to bring their own water, all of it. We just keep letting them know that it takes just one case to shut everything down."
Though one concern Culicerto, along with other area coaches, face is how to avoid the spread when the athletes are outside of their care. The Tigers currently have several players on family vacations, with many more scheduled to do the same later in the summer.
"During a time like now it's tough," Culicerto said. "All these kids will be heading places. They know going with their families that it's a possibility they can catch the virus. It's a risk and hopefully they're staying away from folks and doing what they can on their vacations. You've got a lot of folks leaving states and coming back together. We just preach to take care of yourself. We've also reminded them that if there's any sickness or symptoms, just don't come. It's OK, just let me know. Hopefully we won't have to cross that bridge but it's definitely a concern."
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH