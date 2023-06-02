charleston — On an evening full of pomp and circumstance with seven Shady Spring seniors graduating on the field prior to its state tournament matchup with Keyser, it couldn’t avoid one key circumstance.
You can’t let opportunity go by the wayside in the postseason.
Charleston continued to be a House of Horrors for the Tigers as they fell to Keyser 7-2 in the Class AA semifinals at GoMart Ballpark.
Cash McCall, of Shady Spring, lays down a bunt against Keyser during the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament held Friday night at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Logan Rotruck, of Keyser, slides under tag by Tyler Reed, of Shady Spring, during the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament held Friday night at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Colten Tate, of Shady Spring guns a Keyser runner out at first base during the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament held Friday night at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Shady Spring vs Keyser during the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament held Friday night at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Shady Spring vs Keyser during the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament held Friday night at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Shady Spring vs Keyser during the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament held Friday night at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Shady Spring vs Keyser during the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament held Friday night at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Shady Spring’s Colten Tate is tagged out at home by Keyser catcher Logan Rotruck during their Class AA semifinal game Friday night at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Colten Tate, of Shady Spring, right, tries to get the throw from catcher Tyler Reed as Logan Rotruck, of Keyser slides save into second base during the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament held Friday night at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Cash McCall, of Shady Spring, right, misses a throw from catcher Tyler Reed as Logan Rotruck, of Keyser slides save into second base during the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament held Friday night at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Cam Manns, left, and Cash McCall, along with Parker Brown, Tyler Mackey, Tyler Reed, Adam Richmond and Colten Tate, Shady Spring baseball team seven seniors received diploma’s and celebrated on the field before the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament game against Keyser Friday evening at GoMart Park in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Parker Brown, Tyler Mackey, Cam Manns, Adam Richmond, , Cash McCall, Colten Tate and Tyler Reed, Shady Spring baseball team seven seniors received diploma’s before the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament game against Keyser Friday evening at GoMart Park in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Parker Brown, Cash McCall, Tyler Mackey, Cam Manns, Tyler Reed, Adam Richmond and Colten Tate, Shady Spring baseball team seven seniors received diploma’s before the semifinal game of the Class AA State Baseball Tournament game against Keyser Friday evening at GoMart Park in Charleston.
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
The Tigers have lost in six straight tournaments in Charleston in the last two years (volleyball twice, basketball twice and now baseball twice).
This one might be the one that got away.
“We didn’t execute when we needed to,” Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said. “We battled until the fifth and we ran out of gas. Lack of execution and a few mental mistakes put us down early. But these kids battled all season. It was a great season. Seven seniors got to graduate (on GoMart Ballpark’s field before the game). It was a (heck) of an effort for these guys to get here two years in a row. Yeah, we’re going to be upset now but look at the journey we’ve been on and I’m excited. But I hate it for these seniors.”
Twice Shady Spring had prime opportunities when it was a one-run game but couldn’t cash in.
Down 3-2 in the fifth, Shady looked at a gift error by shortstop Noah Broadwater, who dropped a pop up. After Cam Manns singled him to second, Adam Richmond laced a rope into right. Patrick Liller caught it on a hop and fired a one-hop strike to catcher Noah Rotruck. Shady kept plugging, loading the bases, but Evan Jenkins got a strikeout to end the uprising.
Keyser coach Scott Rohrbaugh said Liller’s throw was key.
“That was big by (Liller),” Rohrbaugh said. “It was still 3-2. Sometimes defensive plays give us momentum for the offense.”
In the fourth, Shady got runners to second and third with one out after Parker Brown and Brody Seabolt singled. But Jenkins got a strikeout and a groundout to get out of that jam.
“Early on we were seeing it, putting it in play,” Meadows said. “We had runners on second and third one inning, bases loaded one inning. We just didn’t get that one key hit that we talked about. One key hit and no mental mistakes and you never know what might happen.”
Keyser came into the game with a top four in the batting order that were all batting over .400.
“I think the top four had big, solid hits,” Meadows said. “Broadwater was 3 for 4 tonight, stole every base, Healy is a stud, Youngblood, all those guys are tough.”
Broadwater was 3 for 4, scored three times and drove in two runs. The top three hitters were 6 of 12, scored four of the runs and drove in six runs.
Broadwater started early, singling on the first pitch he saw, and Seth Healy singled him to third.
Caden Youngblood then scored Broadwater with a sacrifice fly to center.
The forced Manns into throwing 23 pitches in the first inning.
The Tigers evened it in the top of the second when Richmond drew his 34th walk of the year. Brown sacrificed him to second. He then stole third and the throw from Rotruck sailed into the outfield, allowing Richmond to score with a headfirst slide across the plate to tie it at 1-1. Shady Spring took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third. Catcher Tyler Reed drew a walk and Jake Meadows laid down a perfect bunt along the third base line. With two outs, Manns drilled a single into center that easily scored courtesy runner Jalon Bailey.
In the bottom of the third, a leadoff walk to No. 9 hitter Bubba Bean helped Keyser get back to the top of the order and take the lead.
After Bean went to second on a wild pitch, Broadwater scored him with a single up the middle.
Broadwater then advanced all the way to third on a passed ball and Healey’s sacrifice fly brought him in.
The Golden Tornado added insurance in the fifth in a wild sequence. Rotruck drew a two-out walk. He stole second and the throw went into center, where it got away from Meadows allowing Rotruck to score from first.
Keyser (21-6) moves on to face Winfield Saturday for the Class AA state championship. Shady finished 21-12.
Region 3 has not won a game in the Class AA state tournament since 2016 and the last state championship came in 2012 when Wyoming East beat Herbert Hoover 1-0.
