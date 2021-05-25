Over the last few weeks, the bats for the Shady Spring softball team have been on fire.
Tuesday night it was more of the same when the Tigers welcomed James Monroe on Senior Night.
Pounding out 11 hits in just four innings at the plate, Shady Spring ran roughshod over the Mavericks in a 12-0, five-inning win.
"We have kinda turned the corner here over the second half of the season," Shady Spring head coach Donald Barnett said. "We have been playing well on defense as a team. We have a lot of experience in the field right now and it shows."
Trouble struck the Mavs on the first batter Shady sent to the plate and the Tigers made the visitors pay immediately.
After senior Brooke Presley reached on an error, fellow senior Alyssa Lilly blasted a double to the fence, scoring Presley from first.
A mental mistake by the Mavs allowed Olivia Barnett to reach first on a ground ball that scored Lilly. Barnett then moved to third base on Hadley Wood's double and scored on a fielder's choice from Paige Maynard.
The mental errors would haunt James Monroe on several occasions in the contest.
"We had a tough varsity doubleheader last night (at Wyoming East) and the girls are just like everybody else. They have had a lot going on," James Monroe head coach Greg Wickline said. "We were probably a little down and not totally prepared to play. We will learn from it going forward. We had cleaned some things up, but when you are kinda lackadaisical it is easy for those bad habits to pop back up."
Although the Mavs were making some contact against Shady Spring starter Paige Maynard, they could get nothing out of the infield.
Maynard pitched all five innings, giving up a bad hop single and a walk while striking out six Mavericks. The other nine outs all came on ground balls.
"Paige is an excellent pitcher and she has done that for us all season," Barnett said. "We have played solid defense behind her for the most part. When the bats came alive and we got a little more consistent, we have been a pretty decent team. We are thankful for all we have done so far."
Leading 4-0 after an RBI-triple from Lilly in the second, Shady Spring (21-2) sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs in the third frame.
Wood had the big blow of the inning with a two-run blast. Barnett doubled home two runs and Presley doubled home one. Maynard added a double and a single to the six-hit barrage in the third.
"We have done a better job of adjusting to faster and slower pitchers as the year has gone on," Barnett said. "That is something that we have to continue to work on and keep getting better going forward."
After the infield single and the walk in the third inning for the Mavs (12-11), Maynard retired eight in a row to secure the shutout win.
Along with Lilly and Presley, Ashley Farruggia and Natalie Adams were celebrated on Senior Night.
Shady Spring travels to Capital Thursday, while James Monroe will travel to Nicholas County Saturday for a doubleheader with the Grizzlies and Ritchie County.
JM (12-11) 000 00 — 0 1 1
SS (21-2) 318 0x — 12 11 0
Pitching — JM: Shannon Phipps, Abigail Parker (3) and Emilee Canterbury; SS: Paige Maynard and Kaylee Waddell. WP: Maynard; LP: Phipps. Hitting — JM: Emily Bailey 1-3; SS: Brooke Presley (3-4, rbi, 2b), Alyssa Lilly 2-4 (2b, 3b, 2rbi), Olivia Barnett 1-3 (2b, 3rbi), Hadley Wood 2-3 (HR, 2b, 2 rbi), Maynard 2-3 (2b, rbi), Natalie Adams 1-2 (rbi), Mallie Lawson (sac, rbi).