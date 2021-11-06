With her team preparing to defend a state title, Shady Spring coach Kelly Williams liked what she saw Saturday.
The reigning Class AA state champion Tigers took care of one repeat, defeating Herbert Hoover in straight sets for the Region 3 championship at Independence High School. Both teams advance to the state tournament next weekend at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Shady (40-3-1) advanced to the championship by defeating Westside 3-0 in the semifinals.
"I think they played well today. A lot better than they did, possibly, at the sectionals," said Williams, whose team has not dropped a set in the postseason. "It was nice to see them all come together. It was a team win. Today was a great team version of what I would like to see. I had girls all over the floor doing their jobs and doing it well, so it was nice."
Although the Huskies, who eliminated PikeView in straight sets, challenged throughout, the Tigers were able to score in bunches. They fell behind early in the first set— albeit an abbreviated 3-0 Hoover lead — when Ashton Henrich dropped in a pair of nice serves back-to-back.
But Shady scored eight straight points to set the tone. Hoover (39-12-2) sent four consecutive kill attempts deep and out of bounds during that stretch.
The Tigers' lead reached nine at 16-7 at one point when the Huskies were able to reel off four straight to get to within 16-11, but Shady ended up winning five of the last six points to take the set 25-15.
Shady left little doubt in the second set. A nine-point run put the Tigers ahead 11-1. Kelsie Dangerfield and Meg Williams each had a pair of kills during the run.
It was back and forth from there, until Shady scored nine of 10 to finish the set with a 25-8 victory. Chloe Thompson had two kills, one that started the final dash.
The third set was much of the same, with Shady distancing itself a little at a time. Leading 17-11 and with Hoover on serve, the Tigers got a kill from Meg Williams that got them rolling toward a 25-12 finish to the set and another plaque.
"That's just a compliment to their level of play, their consistency and their focus," Kelly Williams said. "It's easy to coach talent, and when they're aware of what needs to be done it all comes together nicely."
The win was Williams' 200th as Shady's head coach. She took over in 2016 and has taken the team to four straight state tournaments. She was presented with balloons and a picture after the game.
"It was a super nice surprise and I appreciate the parents and coach Sharon Pinardo. She's wonderful," Williams said. "It was a nice treat.
"But today is for the girls and I'm super excited for them. We're going to states and I could not be happier."
The Tigers already had a state tournament berth locked up, but that was not the mentality going into the title game.
"Right now, I feel like we could have worked on our serves a little better, but overall I think we always do really good when it comes to under-pressure games," senior Peydon Smith said. "I thought we really pulled through and came out with a win, not only for our teammates but for our parents, our coaches, our JV team, because we love winning and we love making the community happy."
The journey to another joyous mid-November starts Friday. Seedings will be announced later this weekend.
"Hopefully we can repeat," Williams said, "but it's going to come with a lot of hard work this week, and focus."
