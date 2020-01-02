So far this high school basketball season, no lead has been safe against the boys from Shady Spring.
Thursday night in the New River CTC Invitational, regional rival Wyoming East became the latest victim to feel the sting of the furious Tiger comeback.
Trailing by 13 points early in the third quarter, Shady Spring roared back to take a 67-62 win in the only regular season meeting between the two schools.
"Resolve is another synonym for this team," Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson said. "They have it. Maybe it is my fault. Every practice I put them down 17 or 15 before we even scrimmage. Sometimes that is the only way they get going."
Wyoming East wasted no time in taking a commanding lead early in the first quarter.
When Luke LeRose answered an opening 3 from Warriors all-state guard, McQuade Canada for a 5-3 lead, the Warriors went on a 9-0 run to lead, 12-5.
Shady stemmed the tide, but buckets from Caden Lookabill and Canada as time ran down in the quarter put East up, 20-10, after the first eight minutes.
A 7-0 spurt by Shady cut into the lead to open the second stanza, but every run by the Tigers was answered in kind by the Warriors. A 3-pointer from Tanner Whitten snapped the Shady run and sent the Warriors on 9-0 spurt for a 12 point lead that stood at the break.
At halftime, Canada had riddled the Tigers with 10 points and six rebounds.
"McQuade is so shifty. He is one of the best guards in the state and he is hard to guard," Olson said. "It truly takes a team effort. He was getting to his spots and he was feeling comfortable. Our No. 1 goal was to not let him get comfortable and he did in the first half. The second half he didn't."
With 4:03 to play in third quarter and East still up by 12, Shady started to finally find some success in trimming the lead.
Braden Chapman scored on a drive and Tommy Williams hit two free throws to get the lead inside 10 points. Logan Miller's bucket pushed the lead back to 10 momentarily, but Greyson Shepherd's huge 3-pointer gave the momentum back to Shady.
On the in-bounds pass, Williams came flying in for steal that he turned into a layup and after a free throw from Braden Chapman, Shady was within four.
Lookabill drilled a 3-pointer before East head coach Derek Brooks was hit with a technical with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
"I don't think what I said warranted a technical," Brooks said. "All I said was 6-0. He turned a round and T'd me up. The end of the 3rd quarter it was 9-0 (foul disparity). (Shady) is playing man defense and we are sitting back in a 2-3 zone, where else do you see that."
Williams hit both free throws to cut the lead back to five after three quarters of play.
Twice East would push the lead out to seven points before Williams scored five straight, including a deep 3 to bring Shady within two points.
While Shady was scrambling to get the lead, Lookabill was keeping his team in the lead with big buckets.
"He has grown as a player and he is a different kid this year," Brooks said about Lookabill. "I think football helped. He has two years of football under his belt and he has become mentally and physically stronger. He is just overall a tougher kid."
With the lead at four points, Braden Chapman, just a freshman, again played way above his year.
"Braden put his head down. He saw the zone was coming out hard on the shooters. Tommy hit a couple shots and they didn't want to give up those 3s," Olson said. "The lane was wide open, Braden saw it and put his head down. Can't say enough about that young kid. It is just different kids every night for us. We are a true team."
With the younger Chapman scoring and older brother Haven coming up with two big steals, Shady ran off eight straight points for a 60-56 lead.
A bucket from Lookabill cut the lead to two, but, Wyoming East would do itself in from the line. The Warriors missed just three free throws all night, all were front ends of the 1-plus-1 down the stretch, allowing Shady to keep the lead.
"My guys played tremendously hard. They played well," Brooks said. "We did shoot ourself in the foot there a little bit in the end, but, I felt my guys played well enough to win, we just didn't get it done."
Shady Spring will now play Greenbrier East Saturday at 5 p.m., while East must prepare for a showdown with county rival Westside, also Saturday at 6:45 p.m.
Shady Spring (7-0)
Tommy Williams 26, Greyson Shepherd 3, Luke LeRose 10, Braden Chapman 21, Erick Bevil 2, Cole Chapman 5. Totals: 21-44 18-22 67.
Wyoming East
Chase York 8, Caden Lookabill 14, McQuade Canada 16, Tanner Whitten 8, Jake Bishop 6, Logan Miller 6, Anthony Martin 4. Totals: 25-52 7-10 62.
SS: 10 14 19 24 — 67
WE: 20 12 16 14 — 62
3-point goals: 7 (Williams 2, Shepherd, LeRose 2, Br. Chapman, C. Chapman), WE: 5 (Lookabill, Canada 2, Whitten 2). Fouled out: Shepherd (SS).