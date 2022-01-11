QUINCY — Turning in a sub-par effort while playing on the road, the goal often is simply to survive, secure the victory and move on.
That was the modus operandi which the Shady Spring girls adopted Tuesday against the Riverside Warriors. Playing for the first time since Dec. 30, the Tigers utilized a 10-2 spurt fueled by their full-court press at the outset of the final quarter to rally for a 42-36 win over host Riverside.
"They did a good job hitting some shots," said Shady Spring head coach Brandon Bennett. "They played hard; I thought Riverside played a really hard game.
"That's really what kept them in it."
As for his team, Bennett said the Tigers were out of sync all evening.
"I felt like really all night tonight we were sluggish," he said. "It was probably the worst defensive effort we've had all season.
"We haven't played since Dec. 30 (the last three games were canceled), and you could tell. We were way more than sluggish. I thought we were flat, and we never really got a rhythm. Maybe at the end there, I thought the pressure helped and helped us get a little bit of a rhythm."
Riverside, which found itself trailing 20-16 at the halftime break, fought valiantly to regain in control in the third quarter. A banked 3-pointer from Charley Kauff put the Warriors back on top of the see-saw affair, 25-24, then teammate Alanna McKenzie finished off a strong interior move to expand the margin to three, 27-24, with 2:35 left in the third frame.
Shady Spring, however, stopped the bleeding when Brooklyn Lipford collected a nifty behind-the-back pass in transition from teammate Kierra Richmond and converted a deuce to knot the game at 27-all. Riverside's Beth Stout and Kenzie Irvin each hit a single foul shot to allow the Warriors to possess a 29-27 lead with eight minutes left.
The Tigers responded in strong fashion from that point. Shady Spring's Brooklyn Gibson buried a jumper on the left baseline to even it back up at 29, igniting a 10-2 run by the visitors that was completed when Richmond scored off a Riverside turnover to stake her team to a 37-31 advantage with 2:35 to go. Riverside's Stout later drilled a three from the left wing to pull her squad to within 39-36, but the Tigers got a charity toss from Richmond and two freebies from Braylie Wiseman — the latter with 13.4 seconds left — to escape with the triumph.
"The thing that has troubled us all year has been turnovers, and tonight — although we still had our share of turnovers — it was a big improvement," said Riverside head coach Scott Garretson. "Tonight at the half, we had 10 (miscues), and that was the reason we were in the game. I tell the girls you can't throw it to the other team all night and have a chance to win.
"Tonight the fact that we actually took care of the ball a little better allowed us to be close. The combination of making some shots and taking care of the ball kept us in the game the whole time."
"(In the early going) Our press break seemed to be effective, until late in the game they (Shady) went back into it, and it was almost like we forgot what we did in the first half," Garretson added. Riverside also allowed Shady Spring to get numerous extra shots, he lamented. "We weren't boxing out, and I felt they got a lot of secondary opportunities where they could score. That was the difference in the game, in my opinion.
"But I was really happy with the effort."
Bennett was glad the Tigers could leave Kanawha County with their sixth win intact. "It was good to get away with a win. Riverside played a heck of a game," he said. "We were a little concerned, and we knew Riverside would be ready, and they were, and they played hard."
Richmond led the Shady Spring offense with 21 points.
McKenzie netted 10 and Kauff eight for the Warriors.
Riverside (1-7) is slated to host Charleston Catholic at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Shady Spring (6-3) visits Westside at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Shady Spring (6-3)
Kierra Richmond 21, Brooklyn Gibson 4, Kellie Adkins 5, Kylee Barnes 2, Braylie Wiseman 6, Brooklyn Lipford 4.
Riverside (1-7)
Mallory Crowder 4, Charley Kauff 8, Sydasia Williams 0, Beth Stout 7, Alanna McKenzie 10, Kenzie Irvin 5, Riley Starsick 2.
SS: 13 7 7 15 — 42
R: 9 7 13 7 — 36
Three-point goals — SS: 2 (Richmond); R: 4 (Kauff 2, Stout 2). Fouled out — None.