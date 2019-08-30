Shady Spring came into Friday's season opener against Lincoln County with a Tiger as its mascot.
There's now conversation about changing it to a hawk — a ballhawk, to be specific.
Jadon Hershberger came away with three of Shady's six interceptions as the host Tigers trounced the visiting Panthers 31-0 at H.B. Thomas Field.
"The guys got back there and went after the ball," Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto said. "Turnovers are huge. The first turnover for a touchdown is a backbreaker and Isaiah did a great job. Ball up, we went after it. Even our backups came in and got them one."
Hershberger wasn't the only star that shined in the secondary.
After Shady drew first blood on its second drive of the game when Haven Chapman rumbled five yards for a touchdown, junior Isaiah Valentine didn't take long to reacquaint himself with the end zone. A deep pass from Panther quarterback Isaiah Smith was intercepted by Valentine, who returned it 47 yards for a touchdown just a minute after Chapman's score.
Not one to be left out, Hershberger made his impact on the defense, coming away with two interceptions in the second quarter. Both ended drives in Shady territory, with the second one translating to points.
"I read the quarterback the whole way and don't even look at the receivers anymore," Hershberger said. "I've just learned to go where he goes. I watched a lot of film and I kind of knew what they were going to do and when they were going to do it. When he rolled out, which all three of my picks were on rollouts, I knew it was coming my way and just read it the whole way."
Hershberger's second pick, though on the goal line, didn't hinder the offense's ability to piece together a quick drive. Quick in this instance meaning three plays, with a little help from Valentine.
After unsuccessful conversion attempts on first and second down, Valentine glided down the right sideline, juking and high-stepping his way 87 yards to the end zone. For Valentine, who has made a career out of burning the Panthers with four career touchdowns in two games against them, it was business as usual.
"I love playing them," Valentine said with a grin. "They're not going to learn. I remember my freshman year, the first time I got the ball I scored. Last year, the first or second time I got the ball I scored and it happened again tonight."
The Tigers closed the first half with a 24-0 lead, tacking on the final three points when Erick Bevil booted a 39-yard field goal as time expired.
After the intermission, Smith, who sustained a shoulder injury in the first half, gave way to Colin Miller, who took charge under center for the Panthers. He fared as well as his predecessor, throwing interceptions to Chapman, Hershberger and Jacob Showalter as the defense preserved the shutout win.
"We threw in the backups in a lot of the spots later and they did well," Culicerto said. "It was just a great effort all around. We're proud of that. We saw some mistakes we want to fix though. Nothing more than first week sloppiness and nerves, but hopefully we'll clean that up moving forward."
Shady Spring will host Nicholas County in a matchup of two 2018 Class AA playoff teams Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
SS (1-0): 14 10 7 0 — 31
LC (0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
SS: Chapman 5 run (Bevil kick); 5:16
SS: Valentine 47 INT return (Bevil kick); 4:19
Second quarter
SS: Valentine 87 run (Bevil kick); 3:07
SS: Bevil 39 FG; 0:00
Third quarter
SS: Isaac Harvey 8 run (Bevil kick); 0:53
Individual statistics
Rushing — SS:Drew Clark 11-52, Haven Chapman 5-23, Isaiah Valentine 7-106, Isaac Harvey 4-26, Adam Richmond 2-51; LC: Isaiah Smith 6-4, Austin Parsons 9-14, Jeremiah Miller 11-54, Luke Adkins 2-2, Colin Miller 1-(Minus-1).
Passing — SS: Clark 0-4-0-0; LC: Smith 6-12-50-3, C. Miller 2-5-23-3.
Receiving — SS: None; LC: Parson 2-3, J. Miller 2-10, William Phillips 2-37, Nolan Shimp 2-23.
Takeaways — SS: Valentine INT, Hershberger INT (3), Chapman INT, Showalter INT.