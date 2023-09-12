Shady Spring girls soccer coach Joey Beckett is happy with the way his team has played to this point of the season.
He wishes they would have displayed it a bit more Tuesday evening, but happy nonetheless.
“I’m really impressed with them (although) you couldn’t tell it tonight,” Beckett said after the Tigers’ 1-0 win over Pocahontas County. “We were just flat. That was the worst game we played. Normally a lot better. A lot better.”
He’ll gladly take the win and move on.
Freshman Gabby Workman rolled in a goal in the game’s 20th minute to provide all the offense the Tigers (4-0) needed.
“We were kind of expecting to kind of have a rough night. We were really going to have to come out there and give it all we had,” senior Kendall Lilly said, giving credit to the Warriors. “We definitely got off to a sluggish start in the first half. Once we came to halftime, Coach kind of pumped us up and told us some things that we needed to work on. When we came out there that second half, I feel like we really turned things around and kept the ball up the field more.”
The defense took care of the rest, playing well just as it has all year — Shady has allowed only three goals in four games.
“Defense was really good (through the first three games); tonight they played well, too,” Beckett said. “I’ve got three seniors and a junior on the back line and they’re all lightning fast. Two of them are track sprinters. ... Defense is solid, and then I’ve got two defensive (midfielders), Allie Betkijian and Meagan Hendrick, they’re tough.”
Senior keeper Lili Hatfield had seven saves.
Shady has also been aided by a group of players who made their soccer debuts last season and have shown big improvement this year — Lilly and fellow seniors Kaylee Waddell and Kylee Barnes, along with junior Reece Keffer.
“We started out rough (last season) and they got better and better as the year went on,” Beckett said. “Then they came in this season knowing what they were doing, so that’s been a big help. They’re all working together.”
“Definitely so much better,” Lilly said.
“Last year, where it was my first year, I didn’t really know the rules of the game and I had a lot to work on. I still have a lot to work on. There’s so much to improve on always. But I definitely learned a lot of things about being a defender. And I play other sports, too, so it’s an adjustment trying not to use my hands. But I’ve definitely come a long way, and so has the rest of my team as well.”
The Tigers have scored 16 goals on the year. They had 12 shots on goal against Pocahontas County (4-4-2), which will host Petersburg on Thursday.
“Five or six girls have scored every game. ... We couldn’t get anything in the net (Tuesday),” Beckett said. “They’re kind of keeping it even. I guess every striker and mid, and some defensive mids have scored. It’s being spread around well.”
Shady is coming off back-to-back sectional championships, which helps to continue to build the program.
“I think that’s a big confidence builder,” Beckett said. “We’ll end up hopefully getting back there. We played Bluefield (a 5-2 win last Thursday). They’re tough. That’s who we’ve played for the last 10 years for the sectional. It’s been about that long. We’ve got James Monroe and PikeView to play.”
James Monroe is the next opponent, Thursday night in Lindside.
l l l
Michael Vecellio posted a hat trick and added an assist as the Shady Spring boys defeated Pocahontas County 6-1.
Nathan Vecellio scored two goals, including one in the game’s first minute. Freshman Micah Smith added the sixth goal and also had two assists.
Jacob Shamblin and Anderson Kim both had assists. Keeper Jack Billeter had seven saves.
The Tigers (5-2) have won three straight. They will visit James Monroe on Thursday.
