A two-hour lightning delay seemed to agree with Summers County.
Still, Shady Spring was able to do just enough to hold the Bobcats off.
Twice down double digits, the Bobcats took their only lead of the game on the first drive of the second half, but an 11-yard touchdown run by Gavin Davis helped the Tigers reclaim the lead for good in a 31-28 win on a bad weather Friday in Shady Spring.
The Tigers (2-1) had just taken a 17-6 lead on Jacob Shamblin’s 32-yard field goal with 3:01 left in the second quarter when the officials immediately ordered everyone off the field because of lightning. One hour, 59 minutes later, the teams were back on the field.
They completed the final 3:01, took a one-minute halftime and went through a three-minute warmup.
A lot happened in that 3:01 before the abbreviated intermission.
It started with consecutive punts by both teams, but the game sharply turned when Summers quarterback Brandan Isaac hooked up with Ryan Oliveros, who turned it into an 85-yard touchdown with 1:02 left. Isaac’s two-point conversion made it a three-point game.
The Tigers got it back on the very next play, a 55-yard TD by Davis putting them ahead 24-14 with 48 seconds to go before the short break.
Summers then got the ball after one of Shamblin’s four touchbacks on the night and got three big plays to start the drive — a 25-yard pass from Isaac to Oliveros, a 14-yard keeper by Isaac and an 18-yard completion to Damien Fullen.
Three plays later, Ayden Plumley got behind his defender for an easy 23-yard TD catch to make it 24-20 with three seconds on the clock.
By the time the second half started four minutes later, the Bobcats clearly had the momentum.
Between the offensive line making running room for Drake Cole and Isaac and Oliveros staying in synch, Summers (1-2) dominated on the opening drive of the half. On third-and-2 from his team’s 39-yard line, Cole burst through the middle for a 36-yard gain to the Tigers 25.
Two plays later, he went through another hole and, even with a Shady defender clinging to his jersey, went for 14 yards to the 5.
The next two plays went in reverse, but Cole took the ball on third down and went 11 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Cole also ran in for two points and Summers was up 28-24 with 7:24 to play in the third quarter.
Shady’s offense was unable to get going and punted, but the defense finally solved the Bobcats, ending a string of touchdowns on three straight possessions. That’s when the offense got back in it.
Faced with a second-and-28 at their 8 after consecutive penalties, Shady quarterback Brady Green threw a screen pass to Gavin Davis, who turned it into a 42-yard gain down the right sideline for a first down at the 50.
The Tigers did get another first down but later had fourth-and-12 at the Summers 40. Green then tossed a pass over Nathan Easley’s shoulder that Easley caught before barely getting a foot inbounds at the right sideline for a 21-yard completion and first down at the 19.
Three plays later, on fourth-and-2 at the 11, Davis ran it in for the touchdown. Shamblin’s fourth PAT put the Tigers ahead 31-28 three plays into the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats took over at the 20 and put together a 13-play drive, but Bralaen Holstein sacked Isaac on fourth-and-16 to end it.
Green then took the Tigers into Bobcat territory and a first down with 1:37 left allowed them to run out the clock.
Before the delay, Shady looked to be in control. Green hit Jalon Bailey in the middle of the field and Bailey took off for a 56-yard touchdown three plays into the game, and after Isaac’s 35-yard TD to Fullen, went ahead 14-6 on a five-yard run by Green.
The teams combined for 828 yards of total offense.
Davis finished with 179 yards on 22 carries for the Tigers. Green completed 7 of 12 passes for 165 yards.
Isaac was 16-of-28 passing for 316 yards and three touchdown for the Bobcats. Oliveros had 11 catches for 222 yards. Cole ran 12 times for 96 yards.
Shady will play its first road game of the season next Friday against Independence. Summers will visit Wyoming East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.