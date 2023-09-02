Jalon Bailey’s 30-yard touchdown catch with 10 seconds to play lifted Shady Spring to a 28-27 victory over Nicholas County Friday at H.B. Thomas Field.
Jacob Shamblin’s PAT provided the winning point.
The Tigers (1-1) led 21-7 at halftime behind two of quarterback Brady Green’s three touchdown receptions. The first went 50 yards to Bailey and the second 74 to fellow senior Gavin Davis.
Between them, Davis had a three-yard TD run.
The Grizzlies (0-2) had cut into the lead with Jaxson Morriston’s 48-yard touchdown.
Nicholas then had a two-touchdown third quarter to tie the game going into the fourth. Morriston scored again to put the Grizzlies ahead 27-21 with 1:54 to go.
Green then engineered the game-winning drive for the Tigers.
Green completed 11 of 23 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Bailey caught eight passes for 114 yards, and Davis had three receptions for 84 yards.
Green also carried 15 times for 102 yards.
Shady will play the third of its three home games to start the season next Friday against Summers County. The Grizzlies will host Wyoming East. Both games will kick off at 7 p.m.
