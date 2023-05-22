The best laid plans …
The wheels were turning in the minds of Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows and PikeView coach Josh Wyatt prior to the Class AA Region 3 championship series opener Monday.
Meadows decided to go with ace and senior standout Cam Manns in the classic best pitcher throws the first game scenario. Wyatt countered with a gamble, holding his ace, Nate Riffe, for Game 2 at PikeView Tuesday evening. Wyatt was hoping for worst case scenario he would not have to see Manns again, best scenario he could steal a win with his ace starting Game 2.
It didn’t quite work out that way.
Shady was able to get an early lead, get Manns out after 30 pitches – making him eligible to pitch Tuesday, as is Tyler Reed, who followed him – and Shady made the most of six hits, seven walks, seven steals and three PikeView errors in a 10-0 five-inning victory.
“We didn’t know if they were going to throw Riffe or not and when we saw that they didn’t we said, ‘Cam, you are going to go until we get a lead’ and luckily, we got five runs in the first inning,” Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said. “So we stopped at 30 so he can pitch tomorrow. Luckily, we saved Reed for 30 so we’ve got everybody tomorrow. I assume we’ll see Riffe tomorrow on their home field. They’ve got to win two against us.”
It was the last thing that Wyatt wanted to see was a five-spot in the first inning.
“Jordan and the whole Shady team did a great job of taking that plan away early,” Wyatt said. “Us not making plays in the first inning, when there is an opportunity there on two swings for us to end the inning and save it to a two-run inning. If we make plays, we’re into the fourth inning a three-run ball game and (Manns) is still in there. Kudos to them, they have the pitching depth to make those moves and we didn’t do what we had to do to stay in the ball game.”
Jake Meadows led off the game with a single — he had two of the Tigers’ six hits — and would later score after freshman pitcher Christian Walters issued one-out walks to Manns, Adam Richmond and Cash McCall, whose bases-loaded walk drove home Meadows. The Tigers then made it 3-0 when Parker Brown hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring courtesy runner Jalon Bailey. The relay throw ended up in an error that allowed Richmond to score a run and make it 3-0.
Seabolt then hit a liner that resulted in another error and Brown scored. A single by Aiden Calvert provided the final run in the first inning and gave the Tigers, looking for a second straight state tournament berth, a 5-0 lead.
It was more than enough.
Manns for one was fully behind the quick hook at 30 pitches, which came during the first hitter of the third inning.
“We executed well, they have to beat us twice and we have all our pitchers, I like our chances,” Manns said. “We are going to have to hit better tomorrow if Riffe is pitching. We have to throw a lot of strikes and we have to hit the ball. It wasn’t great pitching today. There were a lot of walks, but six hits and 10 runs, so.”
Shady made the most of its opportunities.
Four of the Tigers’ runs were scored by runners who drew one of seven total bases on balls. Two of the three batters who reached on errors scored runs. And four were on base via base hits.
“Six runs,” said Wyatt. “You take away the walks and the errors and we are talking about a completely different game. They are a good base-running team. We worked on that delayed steal (the Tigers stole two runs doing just that, with Colten Tate in the second and Jake Meadows in the fourth) in practice, they had showed a little bit of that early (in the season). We just didn’t execute.”
“That’s what I told them in practice the other day, put the ball in play, make them make plays and we will run bases if we have to,” Meadows said. “We did a good job of stealing bases and having some fun out there.”
Brody Seabolt, who had two hits, drove in the game-ending run in the fifth.
The game inside the game was more entertaining than the actual contest, though Manns, when he was in the game, and with future coach at Fairmont Chris Yurish watching from the stands, didn’t disappoint.
He faced six batters and struck out all six.
Reed did what he does, throwing nearly three innings of quick, one-hit relief.
And freshman Sam Barnett got a chance to finish it off.
Easy as 1-2-3, Shady Spring had a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series.
Adam Richmond continued his streak of getting on base. He is hitting .323 but he has also reached base 45 times by either walk (32, adding three more Monday night) and being hit by a pitch and his on-base percentage is .600. He scored a run in the first, his 29th of the season.
“It’s frustrating,” Richmond said. “I only have like 25 hits this season. I just keep on getting walks, I don’t see many pitches, especially hitting in the four hole. I see a lot of junk and if the pitcher can’t locate it, I’m walking, but if I can’t damage them with my bat, I’ll damage them with my legs.”
Drew Damewood had the only hit for the Panthers.
Shady Spring is now 20-11 on the season. PikeView is 21-16. The series shifts to PikeView Tuesday at 6 p.m.
PV 000 00 — 0 1 3
SS 510 22 — 10 7 0
Pitchers and catchers: PV – Christian Walters, Hayden Dalton (1), Bryson Bailey (3) and Jared Vestal (5) and Sam Lyle. SS: Cam Manns, Tyler Reed (3), Sam Barnett (5) and Tyer Reed, Brody Seabolt (3). WP – Manns. LP – Walters. Hitting – PV: Drew Damewood 1-2. SS: Jacob Meadows 2-2 (2b, 2 runs), Colten Tate 1-3 (2 runs), Adam Richmond (run, 3 walks), Cash McCall (2 runs, rbi), Parker Brown 1-2 (2 rbis), Brody Seabolt 2-3 (run, rbi), Aiden Calvert 1-2 (rbi), Jalon Bailey (2 runs)
