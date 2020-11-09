Tigers look to close it out

Unfinished business.
That will be the mindset of the Shady Spring volleyball team this Friday at the Class AA state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
After finishing as the Class AA state runner-up last season, the Lady Tigers are back in the big dance for the fourth straight year, this time looking to bring home the championship hardware.
"We had such a great season last year that it wasn't something to go home and pout about," Shady Spring head coach Kelly Williams said. "I think they realized that they are still not done growing. There is still a lot to learn and they can still get better every time they walk out on the floor."
While the 2019 season was the best so far for Shady Spring under Williams, the championship result provided extra motivation for the 2020 campaign.
"I think where it was so heartbreaking (last year), we felt we needed to work even harder this season to accomplish our goals and not go through that devastation again," junior setter Kelsie Dangerfield said.
Shady Spring (26-2) is led by a pair of explosive sophomore hitters in Meg Williams and Chloe Thompson, who both average over a 40 percent kill percentage.
However, the even-keeled Dangerfield provides the gasoline that runs the Lady Tigers' high-powered engine.
"Everything goes through Kelsie. She has put in her time and started since she was a freshman," Williams said. "She is a smart ballplayer and probably has more than 1,500 career assists. There is no doubt that Kelsie is the glue for this team. She is not a flashy player, but she is consistent and can do it all."
"I just try to keep my head on straight and go out and do my best, not letting things fall apart on the floor for us," Dangerfield added.
Juniors Aly Holdren and Peydon Smith add more firepower to an already devastating front row.
"Aly is my right side. I can put her anywhere on the floor because she has great hands and has a great serve," Williams said. "Peydon Smith has really stepped up for us and she can really be an explosive hitter."
Another key to Shady's success this year has been two seniors that have bided their time to get a chance in the varsity spotlight.
"Chloe Turner has waited three years to get on the varsity floor," Williams said. "She has worked hard and done a phenomenal job this year. So has Ashley Farruggia. She has stepped up big as a middle hitter for us."
Farruggia is relishing her state tournament opportunity.
"I am really excited to be playing in the state tournament. We have had a great year and we are going to play hard," Farruggia said, smiling. "We are all friends and we hype each other up. There has been no drama, we goof off in practice and that has created a chemistry that is irreplaceable."
While Dangerfield is the steady force up front, the back row is anchored by another senior, Brooke Presley.
Presley leads the Lady Tigers in digs and receptions.
"You can't replace (Brooke) in the back. She is a gamer," Williams said confidently. "She comes out to win and will die trying. She is quiet, but she is a dominant player."
Although the season has been on and off due to Covid-19 restrictions, Williams feels her team is definitely capable of winning the state championship.
"One of the good things about this team this year is that we are really good at supporting each other and encouraging one another," Williams said. "They all have been in big-time games. They know what is expected of them and they have been working hard every day. It has been a challenge, but the girls have done a great job and we are ready. If the communication is there and the energy is there, I think we will be successful."