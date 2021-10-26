Shady Spring has won 33 matches and ran its win streak to 13 Tuesday night.
With sectional tournaments less than a week away, the scary thing is coach Kelly Williams thinks the team can still get better.
Room for improvement or no, Independence coach Kevin Bragg is trusting the eye test.
"I will go on the record: Shady's the team to beat in the state," Bragg said after the Tigers swept Indy on the Patriots' home court. "They're just that good this year, and hats off to them. They're really, really good."
The Tigers established control from the start, winning 18 straight points at one point to claim the first set 25-4.
The Patriots were closer in the second set and were within 8-5. A long rally was ended with a kill by Shady's Meg Williams, starting a run that saw the Tigers win 10 of the next 11 points to take a commanding 18-6 lead en route to a 25-10 set victory.
Shady jumped to a 13-4 lead in the third set and wrapped the night with a 25-10 win.
It was an emphatic performance for the reigning Class AA state champions, who are coming off a four-game sweep of a tournament in Buckhannon.
"The team just came out and they were ready to play," Kelly Williams said. "We had a big weekend down in Buckhannon, and we're just excited to get to play as many games as we can."
It's been a season of dominance for the Tigers (33-2-1), who will host the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament starting Monday. Their only losses have come to Class AAA Morgantown (they also tied the Mohigans) and at Philip Barbour, the team Shady defeated for the 2020 state title.
Shady Spring later avenged that loss on its home court.
The only teams to take a set from the Tigers in a Shady victory have been Woodrow Wilson and George Washington (twice).
"Everyone is still just trying to get in the groove of things," Williams said. "Every time we play it just seems to mesh a little bit better."
To that point, the Tigers have surely been ignited by the return of Meg Williams, who missed the first six weeks due to injury. The junior outside hitter has a 48.6 kill percentage since getting back on the court.
"I don't know if we've actually peaked yet, because we're still trying to get used to Meg being back and things like that," Kelly Williams said. "But every game we seem to get better. We can put people on the bench in and everything seems to flow real well. I don't know if we've actually peaked yet, but we're doing a fantastic job for sure."
As for his own team, Bragg has been pleased with how Independence has played. The Patriots are 24-12 and have a mix of senior leadership to go with up-and-coming talent.
Senior middle hitters Kyra Davis and Bella Acord and setter Sarah Bragg will be missed, but freshman outside hitters Aubrey Cantrell and Alexis Stack have shown a lot of promise.
"We've done well. We've doubled our wins from last season and played a tough schedule," Kevin Bragg said. "We've had a good season. A good, building season.
"We're playing a lot looser, more cohesive. It may not have looked like it tonight. I've had good leadership with the seniors. They've gotten better from start to finish."
The Patriots will join the host Tigers along with Liberty, Nicholas County and Herbert Hoover in the sectional tournament. The championship is set for Wednesday.
The winner and runner-up will move on to the Region 3 tournament at Independence on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber