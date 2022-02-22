It wasn't going the way Kierra Richmond had envisioned.
Playing for the first time since Jan. 26, the Shady Spring star had been anticipating this night for weeks. Less than four minutes later, she was back in the spot that had become all too familiar for almost a month — her second foul in rapid succession forced her to the bench.
"It was frustrating for me, (and) probably not only me. For the coaches and the team (too)," she said. "But I had to get my head back, had to get everything together and after that, it was good."
Eventually, another form of familiarity returned — that of Richmond and Braylie Wiseman leading the Tigers to victory.
Shady scored the last 14 points of the second quarter to turn a seven-point deficit into a seven-point lead in a 48-32 win over Westside in the first round of the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 tournament Tuesday night.
The Tigers (10-7) advanced to Thursday's title game against PikeView in Gardner. The Panthers advanced with an 81-12 win over Independence.
The game took a while to develop the way Shady had hoped with Richmond in foul trouble and shots not falling. The Renegades took advantage, taking their biggest lead at 17-10 with 5:02 to play in the first half.
Richmond didn't hit her first shot until the 6:46 mark of the second quarter, and she hit the free throw after getting fouled. She then picked up her third foul with 5:54 to go but stayed in the game.
It was all Shady from there.
A 14-0 run over the final 4:48 put the Tigers ahead 24-17 at halftime. Richmond had six points during that span, and the rest of the team started to feed off her.
"A bunch," Tigers coach Brandon Bennett said. "She started to take over in those moments. You could tell in the runs we had all night, it was her taking over, whether it be distributing or scoring on a few of those. Yeah, it really was."
Freshman Kendra Pizzino had the big shot of the quarter-ending run, a 3-pointer that put the Tigers ahead for the first time — and for good — at 19-17.
"Our defense," Richmond said of the run. "I mean, you saw at the beginning we were lacking on defense, and that's been our whole thing this season is defense. We were, I think, anxious not to get those fouls once I drew those two fouls. Once we got it together with our defense, that was it."
"I thought we had played well up to that point," Westside coach Darren Thomas said. "We had contained Kierra a little bit. You know, she's just such a good player. She made some shots and we missed some shots. We played hard, we just couldn't get anything to fall."
It continued in the third, with Shady going ahead 34-23. Shyan Jenkins got the Renegades to within single digits with a 3-pointer at the 3:36 mark, but Richmond send the spread right back to 11 with a deep 3 of her own.
Westside wasn't quite done and got to within six at 37-31 with 4:56 left in the fourth. That's when Wiseman took over on offense. She scored all nine of her points in the fourth, including three baskets off assists from Richmond.
It wasn't just scoring in which Wiseman made an impact. Making her return from injury as well, Wiseman had 15 rebounds as both teams struggled offensively under the basket.
"She's been going a little more full speed in practice, so we knew that she was a little more ready to go than Kierra, with Kierra's (injury) being a little more iffy," Bennett said. "Braylie was ready to go today."
Bennett was happy with the defensive play of Kylee Barnes and Kellie Adkins, Brooklyn Gibson's ball handling and Pizzino's clutch shooting.
Kenzie Morgan scored 10 points for the Renegades, who finished 5-16 but showed vast improvement from the beginning of the season.
"We wanted to get better as the year went on, and I think we have," Thomas said. "We've still got a long way to go. If you look at our team, besides Shyan and Emily (Johnson), the two seniors, everybody else is sophomores and juniors. If they get in the weight room, get stronger and work on their skill level next year, they'll maybe be OK. You never know. But I'm just proud of them tonight. They came out here and played hard."
Richmond finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists and got through her first test.
"I feel great," Richmond said. "The ankle's hurting a little bit, but I'm feeling amazing. This was a great win for us."
The championship game against PikeView will start at 7 p.m. It will be a rematch of last year's title game, won by Shady.
"They're good. They're well coached," Bennett said. "Hannah Perdue's a great player, but she's got good pieces around her. A lot of times we talk about Hannah, but Anyah Brown and (Riley) Meadows, those kids can play. And they'll be ready to play. (Brooke) Craft down low, she rebounds, and (Hannah) Harden really beat us last time with a lot of rebounds, too. We need to be prepared for every single one of them on the floor."
Both teams will advance to next week's regional round with state tournament berths on the line.
Westside
Sydney Cochran 2, Kaitlyn Lester 2, Kenzie Morgan 10, Shayla Stacy 2, Daisha Cline 7, Emily Johnson 1, Shyan Jenkins 8.
Shady Spring
Kierra Richmond 16, Brooklyn Gibson 5, Kellie Adkins 8, Kylee Barnes 4, Braylie Wiseman 9, Kendra Pizzino 6.
W 10 7 9 6 — 32
SS 7 17 10 14 — 48
Three-point goals — W: 2 (Jenkins 2); SS: 3 (Richmond, Pizzino 2). Fouled out — W: Lester, Morgan; SS: Adkins.