CHARLESTON — Shady Spring spent the past week taking the state by storm.
Coming into the Class AAA state tournament, the Tigers had built a resumé that put them in title contention, but more so as a dark horse. That will change next season.
Perhaps the most surprising aspect of this Shady team is how young it is. There were more than a few questions about the media program this week. In it, only one player was listed as a senior on Shady's team page.
It wasn't a misprint.
Earlier this year I wrote about how Ronnie Olson was building a great program following an overtime win over Woodrow Wilson in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The idea originated from what the Tigers had shown in that game.
Senior Todd Duncan stole the show that night with 24 points, but the contributions of Cameron Manns, Braden Chapman, Cole Chapman and Jaden Holstein didn't go unnoticed.
The former three all scored in double figures, while Holstein's length bothered Beckley big man Ben Gilliam.
The scary part? All four, who started in Saturday's title game, are sophomores.
Olson never looked at them as high school sophomores, though.
"We play more like sophomores in college," he said after Friday's semifinal win over Winfield.
He wasn't wrong.
The Chapman twins were named all-tournament selections after Saturday's 55-43 win over Wheeling Central in the title game. Cole led all players in Class AAA with 25 assists. That was 12 more than anyone else in the tournament. Manns was second in 3-pointers made with seven. Chapman led all players in steals with 14, including seven in the title game. Holstein tied for the tournament lead in blocks.
The depth doesn't end with those four.
Ammar Maxwell was the Tigers' sixth man during their run in Charleston. When Manns got in foul trouble in the title game, Maxwell came into the game and nailed a 3 that gave Shady a lead.
This group won't be a dark horse anymore.
Following their title win the whole group was confident, especially Olson, who's seen the behind-the-scenes work.
"These kids put in the work," Olson said. "I'd take my group of guys over any. I've been saying all year that we didn't want to just get to Charleston, we wanted to get there and win it all. Some people might say that's just talk, but we believed it. We knew what we had and we didn't want anybody to discredit that."
That's largely due to the mental makeup of this group.
Following a blowout loss to Morgantown, Braden texted former Beckley all-stater Bryce Radford as soon as the game was over, asking if he could get in a gym that night to work on his game.
"It's a family thing," Chapman said. "Getting pushed every day by our older brothers and parents and friends, too. Our friends our a big part of it."
"Sometimes at practice when we scrimmage we go down 20," Holstein said. "They put us down 20 and it helps us in situations like these to stay calm."
Unfortunately for the Tigers, moving forward they'll have a bull's-eye on their back. It's one of the few burdens being the state champion entails. But they don't mind that. They're in it for the long run. They've tasted success, but they've not satisfied their hunger.
"I'm ready to go," Olson said. "I didn't want to talk about it, but people close to me have texted me saying we're ready for a three-peat, two-peat, all that. Obviously it's in the back of my mind, but we've got a heck of group here. I've wanted this. I want Shady to be thought of as one of the best programs in the state. Not for one year, not for two years, not for three years. I want us to be thought of as the best program in the state for years to come.
"That doesn't just happen. It's built with kids who want it and work hard in the offseason. It's built with coachable kids. It's built with kids you build relationships with. It's built with great middle school coaches like we have. It's built with great assistants. We're just getting started."
If there was any doubt, the Tigers are eyeing a dynasty, but if the past year and the pandemic have taught us anything, it's that nothing is a guarantee.
That hasn't shaken this group of Tigers. Just take it from Braden Chapman, who leaned into the mic Saturday night and had just four words to say when asked about the future.
"We will be back."
