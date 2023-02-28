After being pushed to the limit by Huntington on Friday and a Monday practice that he described as “a little disappointing,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson knew what was coming when he stepped in the locker room Tuesday.
“The air was definitely different in the locker room,” Olson said. “You could feel the tension with the guys. They wanted it. They know what’s at stake.”
It didn’t take long for everyone in the gym to witness what Olson was talking about.
The Class AAA No. 1 Tigers scored 25 straight points in the first quarter and began their quest to regain their state championship with a 121-40 victory over Independence in the Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
The Tigers (19-3) won their 16th consecutive game. They will host PikeView for the sectional championship Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Panthers advanced with a 67-58 overtime win over Midland Trail.
The 121 points are the most in the Olson era, which started in 2015, and are believed to be a school record. All 14 players on the roster scored.
Shady led 37-7 at the end of the first quarter, and after Chris Lilly hit a 3-pointer for Independence early in the second, the Tigers scored 26 straight over the last 6:29 to take a 70-10 lead into halftime.
“I don’t care who (the opponent) was tonight, the way they were focused and came out, we really got after them,” Olson said. “We really just set the tone. Whatever strategy they had in play was gone within the first two minutes.”
“It’s playoff season,” senior Cole Chapman said. “Especially this game. We knew it was win or go home, so we’re locked in. This game, next game for states. We know we have to be locked in if we want to win.”
It was the same old Shady Spring, its defense creating steals that led to easy offense. The Patriots also got forced into bad shot attempts over that defense.
The Tigers threw in its usual array of long 3-pointers and dominance on the offensive glass.
“This past week at practice, last week, we have been focused on really pressuring, keeping the ball in front of us and up the line so we can get that pressure and force turnovers,” Chapman said. “That led to easy layups. We were able to do that the whole game and get a lot of points out of it.”
The starters left with 3:57 left in the third quarter and the Tigers ahead 82-17. It was 95-22 going to the fourth, and the student section roared when Gavin Davis pushed the Tigers over the century mark with a layup at the 6:19 mark.
Cam Manns led the Tigers with 22 points. Braden Chapman and Ammar Maxwell both had 20 and Jaedan Holstein scored 14.
Independence’s first season under new head coach Shawn Jenkins came to a rough end, but the Patriots can still build off winning their last four regular season games.
Ashton Arthur led Indy with 11 points and Corey Shumate had eight.
Up next for Shady? Keeping it going.
“We talked about it — we’ve got six games to win a state championship,” Olson said. “We go 6-0 and we win another state title. So now we’ve got five.
“It was definitely one of the most focused they were tonight and I want that going into the postseason. ... There’s not many teams in the first round of the sectionals that know they have a chance to truly win a state championship. There’s hope, and then there’s belief. There’s a realistic thing that we can win a state title and it started tonight.”
