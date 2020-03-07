Tigers fall to Bluefield 80-64

princeton — When Bluefield and Shady Spring met twice in the regular season the team that played the better second half was victorious.
Tied at the half in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 championship game Bluefield switched up its defense to jump ahead and win 80-64 at Coach Ralph Ball Court Thursday for the Beavers’ fourth consecutive section title.
“We had to make big time decisions. We got in a special press and I give my coaching staff all the credit for the adjustment we made because it worked,” Bluefield head coach Buster Large said.
The Beavers (21-3) came out in the second half with a three quarters court press defense that was effective in getting the Tigers (22-2) out of rhythm.
Shady Spring knew that Bluefield was going to do that but coupled with four turnovers and missed layups only scored three field goals in the third quarter. The Beavers outscored the Tigers 25-10 to head into the fourth quarter up 15.
“We knew it was coming, they did it last time to us and I thought we were ready for it but it’s my job to get them ready for that and I didn’t do what I was supposed to prepare for that,” Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson.
During the half time the Bluefield coaching staff challenged the seniors to step up their performance and they did with the five seniors in the starting lineup scoring all 48 of the Beavers points after the break.
“Shady has a heck of a ball team and we give a lot of props to them and best of luck into the future but Coach (Tony) Webster told us we could either quit or play like we’re capable and we came out with a victory, thank God,” Bluefield senior Kaulin Parris said.
Bluefield opened the third quarter with the first six points including two baskets from Jahiem House who had to spend most of the first half on the bench due to foul trouble.
“Jahiem House he had to come through for us in the second half and he did,” Large said.
House finished with 12 points and that solid play in the post opened up the outside for Braeden Crews.
Three made free throws were all the points for Crews in the first half but he drained a trio of three-pointers in the third quarter and scored 11 points.
“My main focus was just getting open. Shady did a tremendous job tonight doubling me off of screens, denying me the ball so I just had to get open,” Crews said.
Crews scored 19 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 22 points as the Beavers won their 14th consecutive game.
In the first half the teams went back and forth with freshman Braden Chapman scoring 13 points for the Tigers. He was able to drive to the hoop and score on four occasions through the Beavers post players.
“He had to step up and some of our guys that are usually there didn’t and he did a good job, it just wasn’t enough in the end,” Olson said.
Chapman led Shady Spring with 17 points with Tommy Williams and Luke LeRose each scoring 13 points. Greyson Shepherd was the fourth Tiger in double figures with 10 points.
Shady Spring was focused on stopping Crews on the perimeter and Sean Martin in the post which opened up room for the other players. Tyrese Hairston scored 11 of his 18 points in the first half.
“They were worried about them and the rest of the team went crazy,” Hairston said.
Both Caden Fuller and Kaulin Parris hit three-pointers in the first quarter and combined for nine points in the first half which kept Bluefield close.
Martin finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Bluefield as he battled foul trouble throughout the game.
“We knew coming in that we had to keep Sean out of foul trouble but tonight it happened so we had to go five guards,” Crews said. “It just proves that we can go small ball too when we need to.”
Part of the Tigers game plan was to get Martin in foul trouble and when he joined House on the bench it took away all the size advantage that Bluefield has.
Shady Spring was unable to take advantage of that as the small lineup which was effective as the Tigers never led by more than two points at any points.
“If we get him out of the game we gotta attack and that five guard lineup they went to did a good job keeping it close and we didn’t take advantage and that was a big key in the game,” Olson said.
For only the sixth time this season the Tigers were held under 70 points as they shot 43 percent from the field. The Beavers made 50.8 percent of their shots and had 11 turnovers to the Tigers 13 which including a couple of charges along with a moving screen violation.
Bluefield will host Independence Thursday at 7 p.m. in the region co-final while Shady Spring will travel to Westside that day with a bid to the state tournament for the winners of the two games.
Bluefield (21-3)
Braeden Crews 6 6-9 22, Sean Martin 6 3-4 15, Jahiem House 5 2-3 12, Kaulin Parris 3 1-5 8, Tyrese Hairston 8 0-0 18, Caden Fuller 2 0-0 5, Isaiah Rivers 0 0-0 0, Ryker Brown 0 0-0 0, Team 30 12-21 80.
Shady Spring (22-2)
Tommy Willians 4 4-6 13, Luke LeRose 5 1-2 13, Braden Chapman 5 6-7 17, Cole Chapman 3 0-1 8, Greyson Shepherd 5 0-0 10, Haven Chapman 0 3-4 3, Team 22 14-20 64.
B 18 14 25 23 — 80
SS 15 17 10 22 — 64
3-point goals — B 7 (Crews 4, Hairston 2, Fuller 1), S 6 (LeRose 2, B. Chapman 2, C. Chapman 1, Williams 1). Total fouls — B 21, S 18. Fouled out — B Rivers.