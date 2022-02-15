Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson wasn’t overly concerned when his first-team all-stater Braden Chapman was going through a midseason slump.
He knew it was a matter of time.
Safe to say he has snapped out of it.
Chapman had 26 points, including eight 3s, as the Tigers knocked off Raleigh County rival Woodrow Wilson 77-51 Tuesday night.
“Confidence,” Olson said when asked why his star was heating up. “He shot that way last season. He was that guy. He made some huge shots versus Wheeling (Central) in the state championship game. That’s what we talked about, ‘You need to get back to that.’ He puts way too much extra work in, extra work after practice, to shoot in the slump he is on."
His 15 3s over the last two games are half the 30 the Tigers have hit.
“It’s just repetition, getting in the gym after practice with my dad (Brian) and my brother (Cole, who had 17 points on Tuesday night," Chapman said. “Shooting, shooting, shooting. My teammates are finding me, and I’ve got a prayer life, so I think God has really helped me out and given me the ability to shoot well these last three games, so I want to thank Him, too.”
Shady Spring never allowed Woodrow Wilson to get comfortable, breaking out in front 23-8 in the first quarter, with Cam Manns and Braden Chapman starting the game with back-to-back 3s. Cole Chapman had one on the run and Braden Chapman two more.
Shady led 25-14 at the end of the first and Elijah Redfern, who scored 34 points on the night, had 14 in the first quarter and he had 19 at the half, all but four of the Flying Eagles' points, and the Tigers led 40-23 at the break.
His lone two of the game, with 4:40 left, put him over 900 career points in 58 games. Additionally, his brother Cole has 818 career points. Olson said the Tigers entered concerned about Woodrow Wilson’s Redfern.
"I’ve said it before, (Redfern) is one of the best players in the state,” Olson said. “I was concerned that he could break our defense and he did a good job. But we ran a lot of guys at him tonight and I thought it wore him down a little bit.”
“They are daggoned good,” was the only comment Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd made after the game.
Really nothing more needed to be said.
Braden Chapman hit a 3 to end the half and another to start the second half to make the score 43-23 and the Flying Eagles never got closer than 16.
Olson, who attended Woodrow and played for legendary coach Dave Barksdale before he transferred to Independence, said he gained a little of what he does from several different stops, including Barksdale.
“Woodrow was for their defense, their intensity, their tenacity,” Olson said. “I played at Woodrow, that’s some of the things I wanted to instill as well with a little of my own mix. We play a little different man-to-man than they do. Overall, you look at any good team, they are a good defensive team. And they were tough like that. That’s what won them a lot of state titles. I saw it first-hand.”
In that regard the game was important, Olson said.
“I don’t hide from anything, yeah it is a little more important to me,” Olson said of beating Woodrow Wilson, this game being the third straight for Shady after not beating Woodrow until the 2019-20 season. “It means a little more to our kids. It’s not so much about the coaching. Coach Barksdale I have the ultimate respect for, he showed me a lot, coach Kidd as well. We talked about it, want to be that program. This is so important to us, to maintain the staying power of one of the best programs in the state. We don’t want to be a one- or two-hit wonder. Woodrow wasn’t like that, they were a power for what, 16 state championships. We want to shoot for that, bring a bunch back here. For us to be mentioned like Woodrow is kind of surreal for us.”
Chapman agreed.
“It’s a big rivalry game so that really put up the energy for us,” Chapman said. “We really wanted to get the win. We want to keep our foot on the peddle.”
In addition to the Chapmans' combined 43, Ammar Maxwell had 13.
Shady is now 17-1 and has won 14 straight games.
Woodrow is now 4-13.
With Chapman hitting his groove, the Tigers passed round one of a big three-game week that has Princeton (Thursday, 7 p.m.) and Logan (Saturday, 1 p.m.), the state’s top-ranked Class AAA team.
Woodrow Wilson (4-13)
Kellan Heffereman 0 0-0 0, Landyn Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Elijah Redfern 10 9-14 34, Brayden Hawthorne 3 0-0 7, Elijah Waller 1 0-0 2, Zan Hill 0 0-0 0, Sam Peck 0 0-1 0, Isaiah Patterson 1 0-0 2, Mike Miller 1 0-2 2, Jaylon Walton 2 0-2 4. TOTALS: 18 9-18 51
Shady Spring (17-1)
Braden Chapman 9 0-0 26, Cole Chapman 7 1-1 17, Jaedan Holstein 4 0-0 8, Cameron Manns 2 3-4 8, Ammar Maxwell 4 4-5 13, Sam Jordan 1 1-1 3, Gavin Davis 1 0-0 2, Jalen Bailey 0 0-0 0, Ty Austin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Meadows 0 0-0, Lattreal Hairston 0 0-2 0. TOTALS: 28 9-13 77.
Woodrow Wilson 14 9 13 15 - 51
Shady Spring 25 15 21 16 - 77
3-point field goals – WW: 6 (Redfern 5, Hawthorne 1). SS: 12 (B. Chapman 8, C. Chapman 2, Manns 1, Maxwell 1). Fouled out – none.