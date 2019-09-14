Shady Spring and Summers County both entered Saturday's matchup coming off losses. Shady's was a narrow home loss to Nicholas County and Summers' was at home against a tough Greenbrier West team.
Both teams were looking for a turnaround, but Shady was the only one that got it.
The Tigers' defense continued its torrid pace, forcing four turnovers, bringing its season total to 13, en route to a 40-0 homecoming win at H.B. Thomas Field.
"Outstanding!" Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto said. "They're turning the ball over. They're stripping and picking and we had a good pass rush. They swarmed the field and pursued, just doing an awesome job. Those turnovers are big. The first three games, the number is up there."
The turnovers played into the hands of Shady, which didn't have much of an opportunity to score in the early going.
Summers opened the game with the ball and, behind a rushing attack led by Andre Merriam-Harshaw and Markis Crawford, kept it out of the hands of Shady's explosive offense, chewing away eight minutes on its first drive, which ended with a turnover on downs.
When the Tigers finally got their hands on the ball, they had little success, going three-and-out, giving Summers another opportunity to score as the first quarter wound down.
Eventually, as the frame ended with Summers backed deep in its own territory, the Shady defense, which allowed the time-consuming drive, arrived, forcing a fumble that was recovered by the Tigers. That set them up in the red zone as time expired.
"We wanted to come out and keep the ball away from them as much as we could with the weapons they had," Summers County head coach Chris Vicars said. "I thought we did a pretty good job of that, picking up first downs; we just couldn't convert. On the fumble we got a little bit of pressure and coughed it up. We can't give them that field position with the guys they have."
Two plays after the fumble Shady quarterback Drew Clark ran it in from 10 yards out for the game's first score, as well as the first of five rushing touchdowns for the hosts.
Runs of 20, 59 and 17 yards from Haven Chapman all ended with the bruising back in the red zone with a three-yard rush from Isaiah Valentine rounding out the ground assault. Through the air, the Tigers found Erick Bevil wide open for a 67-yard score with 19 seconds left in the second quarter.
"I tease my guys," Culicerto said. "My quarterback and receivers want me to throw it while my backs want me to run it. We don't need to worry about who's getting the ball. If we can run the ball, that's what we need to do and that's what we're going to do. If we're having success passing it, we'll do that. We've just got to get a feel for what we need to do. We had size on them, so we had to be able to run the ball."
The only complaint Culicerto had at the end of game was the number of penalties his team racked up and when they occurred. Twice on third-quarter drives, a penalty helped keep Summers' hopes alive, leading to third and fourth down conversions, but the miscues weren't limited to just the defense. On offense a 53-yard touchdown pass to Valentine was called back because of an illegal man downfield.
"It's awful," Culicerto said. "It's getting to be a big problem. It's going to get fixed even if people are sitting on the sidelines. We just can't have it. It was facemask, facemask, hold, hold. It was over and over and it was hurting us. Valentine, poor kid, he had a heck of a day taken away from him with stupid penalties. We just have to fix that because we won't be a good team if we continue to have those."
SS (2-1): 0 19 21 0 — 40
SC (1-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second quarter
SS: Clark 11 run (Bevil kick); 11:17
SS: Chapman 20 run (kick fails); 6:12
SS: Bevil 67 pass from Clark (Conversion fails); :19
Third quarter
SS: Chapman 59 run (Bevil kick); 11:04
SS: Valentine 3 run (Bevil kick); 5:34
SS: Chapman 17 run (Bevil kick); :32
Individual statistics
Rushing — SS: Clark 7-50, Chapman 4-97, Valentine 4-46, James Sellards 2-0, Adam Richmond 1-25, Cameron Manns 1-(minus-10); SC: Crawford 7-46, Merriam-Harshaw 17-47, Dodson 6-12, Hicks 1-(minus-1), Wheeler 1-6
Passing — SS: Clark 5-6-148-0; SC: 5-14-21-1
Receiving — SS: Hershberger 4-83, Bevil 1-67; SC: Hicks 3-12, Merriam-Harshaw 1-10, Hardy 1-(minus-1)