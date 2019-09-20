Tigers defense continues to roar

Shady Spring's defense has raised eyebrows around the state to start the season.
Coming into Friday's rivalry game at Independence, the Tigers' two wins came with the defense pitching shutouts while forcing 13 turnovers. That train kept rolling in Coal City as the Tigers extended their winning streak over the Patriots, demolishing the hosts 34-0.
Though the play of the defense, which forced two more turnovers, continued its scorching start to the season, it was complemented by the breakout performance of quarterback Drew Clark. The senior completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns while adding 99 yards and a touchdown rushing.
"He had a good week," Shady Spring head coach Vince Culicerto said. "Our boys had a real good week. They were focused and I felt it. Drew, before the game, was just drilling the ball and looking really good and I said, 'Yeah, you feel good tonight, don't you?' and he said he was feeling it. When he kept it he made good runs, passed the ball well and did a super job."
Clark was money from the start for the Tigers, leading them into the red zone on the team's first drive. He called his own number from five yards out to draw first blood.
Unfortunately for their counterparts, it was more of the opposite.
The Patriots were unable to get anything going on the ground as the Tigers bottled up sophomore sensation Atticus Goodson, who came into the night averaging over 300 yards of total offense.
"They beat us in every phase of the game," Independence head coach John H. Lilly said. "You just shake their hands. They beat us from the head coach down. They beat us in every phase. Offense, defense, special teams, they beat us. We'll see what we're made out of, but they just beat us in every phase mentally and physically. We got exactly what we deserved, from me down."
The mental miscues Lilly noted were costly.
Numerous times, the Tigers were in second-and-long and third-and-long situations, yet still found a way to score.
After a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Hershberger was called back because of a holding penalty, the Tigers still managed to march downfield. They turned a fourth-and-33 into a 35-yard touchdown, with Hershberger on the receiving end of the pass from Clark.
"That was all mentally," Lilly said. "They didn't do anything we didn't know they were going to do, we just didn't do what we were supposed to do. As a coaching staff we're going to have to get people to do what they're supposed to do instead of what they want to do."
The Tigers built a 21-0 lead at halftime, scoring two more touchdowns in the second half while forcing two turnovers to bring their season total to 15.
"Turnovers is what it is," Culicerto said. "The defense is all over the field flying and they're starting to take a lot of pride in making sure they get that goose egg and turn it over. They're playing for the team. We've been breaking down film and making sure we know what the other team likes to do and take it away. It's working for us right now."
While the Tigers continued to roll, penalties again threatened to derail them as they were often the cause of several long down and distance plays.
"One of those drives we scored like three times," Culicerto said. "They were penalties. It's getting after it and maybe getting after it a little too much sometimes. Maybe we're not disciplined there, but they're flying around doing what they can. Everybody settles down, relaxes and does what they can the next play. We just need to work on that."
The Tigers (3-1) will visit PikeView next Friday, while Independence (2-2) hosts Westside.
I (2-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
SS (3-1): 14 7 7 6 — 34
First quarter
SS: Clark 5 run (Bevil kick); 7:38
SS: Harvey 10 run (Bevil kick); 1:39
Second quarter
SS: Hershberger 35 pass from Clark (Bevil kick); 4:37
Third quarter
SS: Valentine 5 run (Bevil kick); :11
Fourth quarter
SS: Bevil 27 pass from Clark (Kick blocked); 9:21
Individual statistics
Rushing — I: Andrew Martin 2-(-1), Atticus Goodson 13-40, Cody Fleenor 6-26, Phillip Spurlock 5-(-3); SS: Haven Chapman 10-41, Isaiah Valentine 4-29, Drew Clark 17-99, Isaac Harvey 4-46.
Passing — I: Spurlock 4-9-30-1; SS: Clark 13-16-189-0.
Receiving — I: Goodson 2-4, Martin 1-11, Isaiah Duncan 1-15; SS: Valentine 5-66, Bevil 2-45, Chapman 2-34, Hershberger 1-35, Christian Spolarich 1-6.
Turnovers: I: Fumble recovery; SS: Fumble recovery, Chapman INT.