Even teams as good as Shady Spring can be prone to moments of not playing their best.
That situation showed Wednesday night. After dominating the first two sets in their Class AA Region 3, Section 1 championship game against Herbert Hoover, the Tigers fell victim to such a lapse and found themselves trailing 15-9 in the third set.
"Sometimes we kind of have little rough spots and once somebody messes up, it's like a chain reaction and everybody kind of pulls everybody down and then we start messing up," sophomore Camille Testerman said. "But once we get a kill or something, we start pulling ourselves back up and getting a lot better."
The list of candidates who can pull the Tigers out of those struggles is long. On this occasion, Testerman was definitely among them.
Testerman dominated with her serve once again and came up with a pair of big defensive plays and the Tigers finished off their straight set win to repeat as sectional champions.
The Tigers (38-3-1) looked the part of defending state champions, taking the first set 25-11 and the second 25-6. The Tigers reeled off 13 straight points with Testerman on serve to start the second set.
It was more of the same for Testerman, who had 62 saves and a 97.6 serve percentage going into Wednesday.
"I don't really think about it; I just kind of do it," said Testerman, who began playing in third grade after first playing intramural. "I've been working on it for a while. I've been to a lot of camps to work on it, and I think I've just kind of progressively gotten better and more consistent at it."
The Huskies were able to run off three straight points later in the set, but the Tigers won 10 of the last 12 to finish it.
Then came the challenge in the third set.
"Those first two sets were exactly what we were hoping for when we came out tonight. They came out and they did their job and they were strong, and Camille served (well) again," Shady Spring coach Kelly Williams said. "We had some big hits. Unfortunately we let go of the reins a little bit in the third set, but that's easy to do. The girls know when to keep themselves in check. They pulled it back in and they did a great job in the third set, too."
The Huskies (38-11-2) jumped to a 7-3 lead and led 11-6 when Williams called a timeout. Things didn't get much better and the Huskies got their lead up to 14-9 before Williams again called her team to the sideline.
"What I told them was, I don't need to tell them what to do," Williams said. "They know exactly what they are supposed to do. They said, 'We got this, coach,' and they went back out and did their jobs."
That they did. Hoover did score the next point to take its biggest lead of the set at 15-9. But the Tigers took over, with a kill from Meg Williams starting a run of eight straight points as Shady regained the lead at 17-15.
The Huskies won the next point, but Testerman served out the set and match at 25-17. She also had two big digs to keep plays alive along the eight-point stretch.
"That just speaks for her composure," Williams said. "She is someone who doesn't show a lot of emotion on the floor. She comes out and she does her job, and I wouldn't expect anything less. She's got something on that serve that people can't seem to return. She's a smart player. She knows where to put it.
"Camille has come so far this year. Her defense has improved, her offense, I mean everything about Camille. She's been playing with the best kids in the state for the last two years, she's learned a lot and she's taking advantage of every minute of it."
Both Shady and Hoover advance to the Region 3 tournament that starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at Independence High School. Shady will take on the Section 2 runner-up and the Huskies will meet the champion.
Those winners will then meet for the region title, and both will advance to the state tournament in Charleston.
