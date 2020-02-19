Boys
Shady Spring 62, PikeView 48
gardner — Despite the absence of first-team all-state guard Luke LeRose, Class AA No. 1 Shady Spring rolled to a 62-48 road win over PikeView Tuesday night.
Shady freshman Cole Chapman led all scorers with 22 points while Tommy Williams aded 13. Braden Chapman and Greyson Shepherd added 10 each for the Tigers.
Cameron Ellis led PikeView with 14 points.
Shady will travel to Westside on Friday.
Shady Spring
Tommy Williams 13, Greyson Shepherd 10, Braden Chapman 10, Tod Duncan 3, Cole Chapman 22, Haven Chapman 4
PikeView
Ellis 14, Taylor-Williams 4, Meadows 9, Pennington 3, Blake 6, Coalson 12
SS: 12 19 14 17 — 62
PV: 4 18 9 17 — 48
Liberty 85, Midland Trail 65
Braden Howell scored a game-high 30 points in leading Liberty to an 85-65 win over Midland Trail.
Nathaniel Griffith added 17 and Adam Drennen 14 for the Raiders.
Aidan Lesher led Midland Trail with 22 points. Peyton Sheaves scored 17 and Indy Eades 12.
Midland Trail
Indy Eades 12, Aidan Lesher 22, John Paul Morrison 2, Ayden Simms 2, Peyton Sheaves 17, Matt Light 6, Liam Gill 4.
Liberty
Braden Howell 30, Hunter Lambert 9, Nathaniel Griffith 17, Adam Drennen 14, Ethan Hill 7, Trey Tabor 3, Adam McGhee 2, Ethan Waddell 3.
MT 14 16 15 20 — 65
L 21 23 16 25 — 85
Three-point goals: MT: 2 (Lesher 2); L: 6 (Howell, Griffith 2, Hill, Tabor, Waddell). Fouled out: none.
Greater Beckley Christian 64,
Greenbrier East 54
fairlea — Trailing at halftime, Greater Beckley mounted a comeback, picking up a 64-54 win over Class AAA Greenbrier East Tuesday night in Fairlea.
Thad Jordan led the way for the Crusaders, scoring 24 points while Eli Edwards adde 14 and Isiah Hairston 12.
Bailee Coles led East with 17 points.
Greater Beckley will return to action next Saturday when it travels to George Washington.
Greater Beckley
Elijah Edwards 14, Thad Joran 24, Isiah Hairston 12, Kristin Krunic 4, Ezra Drumheller 2, Sean Haskins 3, Kaden Smallwood 3
Greenbrier East
Quinten Wilson 7, Trey Poindexter 6, Clay Jackson 3, Zack Patton 5, Bailee Coles 17, Monquelle Davis 1, David Vance 12, Sam Aultz 3
GB: 13 12 20 19 — 64
GE: 20 13 6 15 — 54
3-point goals — GB 5 (Edwards 2, Jordan 2, Haskins 1); GE: 10 (Wilson 1, Poindexter 2, Jackson 1, Patton 1, Coles 3, Vance 1, Aultz 1). Fouled Out — None.
Oak Hill 56, Wyoming East 37
new richmond — Oak Hill knocked down 17 3-pointers Tuesday night, picking up a 56-37 road win over Wyoming East.
Hunter Rinehart led the way for the Red Devils, knocking down seven 3-pointers, accounting for all of his game-high 21 points.
Jacob Purdue added 15 on five made treys while Jason Manns scored 14.
Freshman Chandler Johnson led Wyoming East with 13 points.
Oak Hill will travel to Princeton today while Wyoming East will host Bluefield on Friday.
Oak Hill (7-11)
Jacob Purdue 15, Jason Manns 14, Hunter Rinehart 21, Omar Lewis 3, Darian Mcowell 3
Wyoming East (6-13)
Chandler Johnosn 13, Jacob Bishop 10, Garrett Mitchell 2, Anthony Martin 6, Jacob Howard 2, Randy Raye 4
OH: 15 15 9 17 — 56
WE: 4 10 16 7 — 37
3-point goals — OH: 17 (Purdue 5, Manns 4, Rienhart 7, McDowell 1); WE: 2 (Johnson 1, Bishop 1). Fouled Out — None.
Summers County 37,
Meadow Bridge 30
hinton — Dawson Ratliff scored 14 points as Summers County picked up a 37-30 home win over Meadow Bridge Tuesday night.
The Bobcats’ defense was their strongest asset as they held the Wildcats to single digits in the final three quarters on a night in which offense was at a premium.
Michael Bragg led Meadow Bridge with 11 points.
Summers County will travel to Montcalm on Friday.
Meadow Bridge
Michael Bragg 11, Kaden Connor 4, Rian Cooper 4, Even McCoin 8, Connor Mullins 3
Summers County
Logan Fox 8, Levi Jones 1, Trent Meador 6, Dawson Ratliff 14, Ty Fitzpatrick 2, Dylan Hardy 2, Hunter Thomas 4
MB: 10 6 5 9 — 30
SC: 13 12 6 6 — 37
3-point goals — MB: 4 (Cooper 1, McCoin 2, Mullins 1); SC: 0. Fouled Out — None.
Greenbrier West 79, James Monroe 58
charmco — Greenbrier West defeated Class AA James Monroe 79-58 at home Tuesday night.
West’s Chase Hagy led all scorers with with 21 points while Lawson Vuaghn added 17.
Shad Sauvage led James Monroe with 14 points.
Greenbrier West will travel to Independence on Thursday.
James Monroe
Josh Burns 8, Shad Sauvage 14, Andrew Hazlewood 9, Eli Allen 6, Clay Williams 6, Collin Fox 2, Cameron Thomas 13
Greenbrier West
Chase Boggs 7, Kaiden Pack 16, Logan Shrewbery 2, Chase McClung 4, Kadin Parker 3, Ty Nickell 3, Jovan Donaldson 2, Gabe Medlin 2, Chase Hagy 21, Lawson Vaughn 17, Michael Kanode 2
JM: 13 12 20 19 — 58
GW: 21 17 21 20 — 79
3-point goals — JM: 5 (Burns 2, Sauvage 3); GW: 4 (Boggs 1, Hagy 2, Vaughn 1). Fouled out — GW: Medlin.
Elkins 60, Nicholas County 52
summersville — Elkins went on the road and picked up a 60-52 win over Nicholas County Tuesday night.
Blake Harris led Elkins with 14 points while Nicholas County’s Rylee Nicholas scored a game-high 17 in the loss.
Nicholas County drops to 3-18 and will host Midland Trail on Thursday.
Elkins
Mitchell Price 5, Blake Harris 14, Ore Owens 8, Peyton Isner 10, Ben Boggs 1, Brayden Davis 4, Mason Kimbleton 5, Luke Jackson 8, Zach Miller 5
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 8, Rylee Nicholas 17, Travis Smith 1, DJ Coomes 8, Ryan Keener 11, Jordan McKinney 1, Cooper Donahue 6
E: 17 13 14 16 — 60
NC: 7 14 12 19 — 52
3-point goals — E: 4 (Isner 1, Jackson 2, Miller 1); NC: 1 (Nicholas). Fouled Out — NC: Coomes, McKinney; E: Owens, Kimbleton.
Webster County 64,
Calhoun County 47
upper glade — Rye Gadd had 17 points and nine rebounds as Webster County defeated Calhoun County 64-47.
William Lewis scored 21 points, Kaden Cutlip dished out seven assists and Carter Williams grabbed nine rebounds for the Highlanders (14-7).
Nick Moore, a 6-foot-7 senior, scored a game-high 24 for Calhoun.
Webster will take on Class A No. 1 Williamstown for the Little Kanawha Conference championship Saturday at 8 p.m. at Glenville State.
Calhoun County
Parsons 8, Moore 27, Blair 3, Persinger 6, Richards 3.
Webster County (14-7)
Cutlip 8, Gillespie 5, Wright 8, Gadd 17, Lewis 21, Williams 4.
CC 9 13 14 11 — 47
WC 15 17 13 19 — 64
Three-point goals: CC: 6 (Parsons 2, Blair, Persinger 2, Richards); WC: 4 (Gillespie, Wright, Gadd, Lewis). Fouled out: CC: Brunner.
Girls
Pocahontas County 97, Richwood 34
dunmore — Laila Calhoun’s big night was highlighted by her school-record 40 points in Class A No. 3 Pocahontas County’s 97-34 win over Richwood.
The previous record of 38 was set by Pocahontas assistant coach Chloe Bland in 2011.
Calhoun also had 11 rebounds, eight blocks, six assists and six steals.
Kira Bircher turned in a big performance as well with a triple-double that included 17 steals. She also scored 22 points, blocked 10 shots and dished out eight assists.
Kiersten Taylor added 16 points and Charity Warder 10 for the Lady Warriors (17-4), who will host Tygarts Valley tonight.
Becca O’Dell had 12 points and Trinity Amick eight rebounds for Richwood (7-15), which welcomes Mount View on Friday.
Richwood (7-15)
Becca O’Dell 12, Trinity Amick 8, Hannah Lipps 7, Kiara Smith 5, Caylee Brown 2.
Pocahontas County (17-4)
Kiersten Taylor 16, Jerica Reed 3, Kira Bircher 22, Laila Calhoun 40, Sienna Bircher 6, Charity Warder 10.
R 8 9 3 14 — 34
PC 26 25 21 25 — 97
Three-point goals: R: 2 (O’Dell, Lipps); PC: 6 (Taylor 3, Reed, K. Bircher, Calhoun). Fouled out: R: Smith.