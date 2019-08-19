The Shady Spring boys and girls cross country teams entered the 2018 season under first-year head coach Eric Lawson with state tournament aspirations.
Not only did the Tigers meet those lofty goals, they are looking to ride that momentum into this season.
“We had a successful season last year and I was really pleased with it,” Lawson explained. “We qualified the boys team and one girl qualified to go to the state meet. We really want to build on that and hopefully get a couple more girls to go (to states) with the boys team.”
The boys return several experienced runners including two key senior leaders in Grey Hazuka and Colton Testerman.
“Grey and Colton are the leaders by far,” Lawson said. “Grey just doesn’t quit. He has a really good drive inside him. He is a runner that is going to run you down, make it a gut race and he feels like he can outgut anybody on the course. Colton is the same way. He is really strong-willed and just won’t give up. He just goes and gets it.”
An accomplished runner who also competes in the middle distance races for the Shady Spring track team, Hazuka clearly wants his team to earn another trip to the state meet. He also has a specific goal in mind for his senior year.
“First off, we want to win that regional title this year,” Hazuka said. “That has been a goal of mine ever since I moved up to the high school, but we have fell short each year. Last year we were third, I believe. That is the big goal, along with winning meets and improving as a team as we move along through the season.”
Hazuka also explained what it takes to be a successful cross country runner.
“It is not an easy sport,” Hazuka explained. “You have to have the right mindset. Whenever you feel like quitting, you have to keep going. When you run up that hill, you have to know you are going to make it and not walk.”
In addition to the senior duo, Shady Spring also has a pair of juniors Lawson feels can make a big impact this season in Kaden Taylor and Colton Meadows, along with eight freshmen.
“We have a lot of youth on the boys side, but our freshmen are really strong,” Lawson said. “(Coach) Matt Huffman does an awesome job at the middle school. He sends us really talented kids almost every year.”
The combination of youth and experience has provided an excellent competitive environment for the Tigers.
“As a senior, you don’t want to lose to an underclassman, and the freshmen want to go get the upperclassmen. They drive off each other,” Lawson said.
Along with the competition, Hazuka points to another factor that has helped make his team successful — chemistry.
“We are really close with each other,” Hazuka said. “During the summer we will meet up and run or bike. We love spending time with each other.”
Lauren Persinger qualified for the state meet last year and she is back to anchor the girls team, along with Katie Pennington, Brooke Berneburg and Mia Bennett. They will be joined by first-year runners Kyndal Adkins and Mattea Huffman.
“As far as the boys go, I feel we are in the running to be something serious,” Lawson said. “So far the girls are looking really strong and I think we will be better than we were last year. PikeView is the class of the field. After that it is pretty wide open.”
With one year’s coaching experience under his belt, Lawson also feels he is better prepared going into year two.
“I learned a lot last year as far as how to prepare for a cross country meet and how to prepare for a cross country season, so I can get the runners to peak at the right time,” Lawson said. “I did a lot of offseason research and talked with other coaches and former guys I ran with in college.”
“I have done a lot of research to better myself as a coach and prepare these kids for whatever they want to be,” Lawson continued. “I feel more confident in my ability as a coach and I have a lot of confidence in my kids.”
Shady Spring will open the cross country season Saturday at the Chick-fil-A Beckley Invitational at Beckley-Stratton Middle School.
“Consistency, as far as splits go,” Lawson said when asked what he wants to see from his team in the first meet. “I am not worried about them going out and setting the course on fire, but I really want to come out of it feeling like we are ready to go this year.”
