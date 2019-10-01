wvu women

(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Women's basketball coach Mike Carey, left, and men's basketball coach Bob Huggins mingle with fans after arriving at the annual WVU Coaches Caravan at Calacino's Pizzeria ay 20. The women will host Radford at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Sunday, Nov. 17. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

MORGANTOWN — Tickets for the West Virginia University women's basketball game against Radford at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. The Mountaineers and the Highlanders will square off on Sunday, Nov. 17, in a 2 p.m. tip-off.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office. The office is located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

