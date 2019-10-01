MORGANTOWN — Tickets for the West Virginia University women's basketball game against Radford at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. The Mountaineers and the Highlanders will square off on Sunday, Nov. 17, in a 2 p.m. tip-off.
Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office. The office is located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.