Tickets for World TeamTennis on sale Friday morning

World TeamTennis has announced that tickets for the 45th season of WTT will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets, which start at $40, can be purchased at WTTTickets.com. Prices will vary depending on the day of the week.
The entire season will be played on Center Court at Creekside at The Greenbrier. All tickets are general admission and upper bowl, lower bowl and front row tickets are all on sale. Weekend packages, season tickets and tickets for the semifinals and finals are also available.
Lower bowl and front row seating are VIP tickets and include:
l General admission to seating in the lower bowl for a minimum three daily matches (Note: On six days there will be four matches played);
l Access to a VIP area, including shade, bar and complimentary water and snacks;
l Access to a daily meet and greet with at least two players/coaches;
l Guaranteed access to the indoor stadium should the match be moved indoors.
Upgraded VIP ticket options also include the chance to take part in exclusive clinics put on by select WTT players.
Center Court at Creekside seats 2,500 fans but up to 500 will be allowed in due to social distancing measures. In case of rain, matches will moved to the indoor court with a seating capacity of 250. Priority will be given to fans with lower bowl tickets. Upper bowl tickets do not guarantee indoor access in cases of rain. Fans with upper bowl tickets will be given the option of a refund or attending on a different day.
The season will begin Sunday, July 12, at noon, with the Springfield Lasers taking on the Orlando Storm. The Lasers are the two-time defending league champions.
The Chicago Smash, the league's newest team, will play the Vegas Rollers at 4 p.m. The day will wrap up with the San Diego Aviators playing the Orange County Breakers at 8 p.m.
The entire schedule can be found at wtt.com/schedule.
All regular season and playoff matches will be televised on CBS, CBS Sports Network, Tennis Channel or the ESPN family of networks. In addition, select matches will be live-streamed on ESPN+, Facebook Watch or WTT.com. World TeamTennis’ complete season broadcast schedule will be announced on WTT.com at a later date.
Safety guidelines have been put into place by World TeamTennis with guidance of local and state government officials in West Virginia and an adherence to all health and safety protocols set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Every fan at The Greenbrier will be required to pass a temperature check of 100.4 degrees before entering the grounds. All fans will be checked a second time before entering the outdoor stadium or indoor court for any matches and will be denied entry should they fail the temperature check.