Ticket punched

After Woodrow Wilson's 64-55 loss to George Washington Feb. 1 in the Big Atlantic Classic championship game, the coach of the Lady Flying Eagles, Brian Nabors, was upset.
"They made us look like one of the worst defensive teams in the state and we're not," Nabors said, disappointed by his team's effort.
After Tuesday it's safe to say Nabors' feels better about his team's defense.
After yielding 34 and 30 points to GW all-stater Kalissa Lacy in their two regular season matchups, the Lady Flying Eagles limited the sharpshooting Mary O candidate to 20 points and GW to single digit scoring in each of the final three quarters, in a 62-44 Class AAA Region 3 co-final victory in Beckley.
The win punches Woodrow's ticket to next week's state tournament in Charleston while simultaneously ending the Lady Patriots' season.
"I'm going to use the word committed," Nabors said. "I think we were committed on defense. We were committed to making things hard for Lacy, even though she got her shots off. We wanted to make that hard for her. For (Vivian) Ho and (Lauren) Harmison, we wanted to make it tough for them too. I'm just proud of the overall team effort we had on defense."
Early, the contest had the look of the previous two with both teams battling back and forth in a tight affair. That was reflected by the first quarter score, with GW leading 18-17 after an 11 point quarter from Lacy, but the scoring came to halt for most of the next quarter.
After a Harmison 3-pointer — the Lady Patriots' first points of the quarter — at the 4:16 mark knotted the game at 21, the hosts started to build a lead.
A floater from Adriana Law, a pass from Liz Cadle to an open Jamara Walton in transition, a free throw and a layup from Victoria Staunton put Woodrow up 32-23 with a step back trey from Ho right before the buzzer making it a 32-26 game at the intermission.
Unfortunately for the visitors, the third quarter wasn't much better.
Both teams went scoreless over the second half's first three minutes until Cadle canned a deep 3, following it with stickback on the next possession.
That was all apart of a 13-2 run that put Woodrow up 45-28.
"The last two games we played and the MSAC championship, those teams applied tremendous defensive pressure," GW head coach Jamie LaMaster said. "I'm running everything I've got, but credit Woodrow and Coach Nabors, his staff and his kids. I know they've been through a ton of adversity, but I tip my hat to them. They were a better team tonight. Defense, loose balls, rebounding, they played with great effort and attitude."
Just as the Lady Flying Eagles were primed to pull away, rushed shots and turnovers halted the momentum and Lacy took advantage, scoring four straight points, her first since the opening quarter.
Nabors elected to let his team play through it at first before calling a timeout.
"I wanted to let them play until I wasn't happy," Nabors said. "We got careless with the ball and took some silly shots. We got away from out gameplan and gave it up. We might have been winded though. Liz worked her butt off on Lacy on defense. Eventually I called a timeout to settle them down and get back to what we do."
Ho's 3 to open the fourth quarter cut the deficit to single digits, but a regroup from Woodrow resulted in it pulling away own the stretch.
Afterwards Nabors was complementary of the job and effort his players exuded, especially that of Cadle who drew the assignment of Lacy.
"In the past Liz has been somewhat undisciplined on defense," Nabors said. "Gambling and trying to go for steals and overplaying. Tonight we told her 'Look, you're a Dl signee, so you've got to guard the best player. We made that decision and she wanted it. We want to prepare our kids for the next level too, so she has to guard the next player from here on out and she accepted that challenge. Even when we had to switch I think Victoria (Staunton) and Cloey (Frantz) did an excellent job on her too."
Lacy led all scorers with 20 points while Ho added 17. No other Lady Patriot scored more than three. Seniors Staunton and Cadle each scored 17 for Woodrow with Frantz adding nine.
George Washington finishes its season 14-11 while Woodrow Wilson improves to 19-5 and will enter next week's state tournament as the No. 2 seed in Class AAA. The Lady Flying Eagles will play Morgantown, who they beat 55-37 in Beckley on Jan. 31, on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.
George Washington
Kalissa Lacy 20, Vivian Ho 17, Lauren Harmison 3, Marylyle Smith 2, Naveah Harmon 2, Amaya Washington 1
Woodrow Wilson
Liz Cadle 17, Victoria Staunton 17, Cloey Frantz 9, Jamara Walton 8, Keanti Thompson 6, Adriana Law 2, Olivia Ziolowski 2, Sierra Conley 1
GW: 18 8 9 9 — 44
WW: 17 15 15 15 — 62
3-point goals — GW: 8 (Lacy 4, Ho 3, Harmison 1); WW: 2 (Cadle 1, Frantz 1). Fouled Out — None.