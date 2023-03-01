Marshall came up just short in its bid for a Sun Belt Conference regular season championship and an automatic berth in the National Invitational Tournament. Southern Miss lost last Wednesday while MU picked up a win, setting up a “win and you’re in” scenario for the Herd.
Things didn’t go as planned on Friday evening at Old Dominion, but now third-seeded Marshall needs to put that out of its mind and have goldfish brain before starting a run in this week’s conference tournament.
Pardon the perhaps unfamiliar term, but spring youth soccer season is just around the corner and the kids in our house have been watching a lot of “Ted Lasso” – a show about a goofy but charismatic American coaching professional soccer in England. In the show, when losses pile up or a player has a particular run of poor form, Lasso often advises his players to have “goldfish brain” and not think about the past — just focus on what you can do in the future.
It’s great advice for this Marshall team right now. The Thundering Herd kept finding ways to win down the stretch and was playing perhaps its best basketball of the season, until the final game at ODU at least. Taevion Kinsey was just crowned the Sun Belt’s Player of the Year, should get some looks for All-America teams and, barring something crazy happening, will pass Jon Elmore for the program’s all-time scoring record on Saturday. Andy Taylor joined Kinsey on the All-SBC first team and seven-footer Micah Handlogten was picked as the league’s top freshman. Cam Kurfman is a handful to defend from range. Obinna Anochili-Killen puts in some tough minutes as well and the list goes on. When Marshall is rolling, it’s a tall task for anyone in the SBC to slow the Herd down.
Marshall needs to forget what happened on the final day of the regular season and hit the hardwood in Pensacola, Fla., on Saturday with some of the swagger the Thundering Herd earned during its first season in the Sun Belt. Don’t forget, this is a team who smashed the league’s No. 1 seed, Southern Miss, in their only meeting this season. Nobody wants to see Marshall in this tournament if the Herd is at or near its best.
I just sincerely hope when Marshall makes its SBC tournament debut on Saturday against a to-be-determined opponent the players aren’t thrown off by playing in a conference tournament in an actual basketball arena with no curtains to section off the courts.
Have I mentioned lately how much better the SBC has been than Conference USA?
l l l
As the No. 3 seed, Marshall gets a double-bye in the SBC tournament and will learn who its opponent is on Thursday. That’s when No. 6 ODU takes on No. 11 Texas State, with the winner moving on to face the Herd on Saturday (6 p.m. streaming on ESPN+).
Marshall and the Bobcats played just once this season, an 81-73 win for MU in San Marcos. The Herd split with Old Dominion as each won at home.
l l l
Beach volleyball could be coming to the banks of the Ohio River.
OK, maybe not that exactly, but Marshall is looking into adding the sport to begin play along with several of its Sun Belt rivals.
That’s just one item on the wish list of MU athletic director Christian Spears, as he told Luke Creasy of HD Media.
Spears is on the hunt for somewhere in the neighborhood of $62 million dollars for upgrades and additions to MU’s athletic facilities, according to Creasey’s report.
l l l
Marshall’s 2023 football schedule is finally out. We knew the non-conference portion, but the Sun Belt slate was released last week so now we know the rest. Let’s take a look:
The Herd opens at home on Sept. 2 against FCS Albany before going on the road to take on old rival East Carolina on Sept. 9. After a week off MU returns to Joan C. Edwards Stadium for a Sept. 23 visit from Virginia Tech then stays home the following week to open SBC play against Old Dominion on Sept. 23. Marshall finishes non-conference play on Oct. 7 at North Carolina State.
The Herd is on the road at Georgia State on Oct. 14 followed by a home date with James Madison on Oct. 19. MU returns to the site of its Myrtle Beach Bowl win to play at Coastal Carolina on Oct. 28 then stays on the road for a Nov. 4 game at Appalachian State. Georgia Southern comes to Huntington on Nov. 11, then Marshall is back out on the road Nov. 18 at South Alabama before closing the regular season in Huntington on Nov. 25 against Arkansas State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.