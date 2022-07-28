Through it all, Miners still have a chance at playoffs

It has been one horrendous July for the West Virginia Miners. Battling Covid, extreme roster depletion and an inordinate amount of rainouts has been the norm, not to mention unusual and long road trips.
But, believe it or not, all is still not lost.
The Miners still have a very realistic chance of making the Prospect League playoffs. Getting there would kick the "anything can happen in the playoffs" cliché into motion.
Going into Thursday's scheduled day off, the Miners were 7-10 in the second half, one game behind second-place Johnstown (9-10). Ohio River Valley Division first half champion Chillicothe (11-8) held a three-game edge over the Miners.
Winning the second half championship would be nice, but not necessary. If the Paints hold on and win both halves, then the team with the second-best record in the second half gets the division's second spot in the one-game divisional playoff.
The Miners have some ground to make up with 11 games remaining, starting with Friday's return to Linda K. Epling Stadium to face the Paints (6:35 p.m.). But for a team that manager Tim Epling has often applauded for its grit throughout an unforgiving schedule, the chance to be rewarded with a playoff spot is something to play for.
"That was my No. 1 concern (through the struggles) was making sure the kids were motivated to play," Epling said. "I kept encouraging them to continue to press through, because you're going to face adversity even outside of baseball. ... The way you handle these type of struggles is what's going to help you in your future.
"Sending those type of messages to them, it allowed them to — they were having a good time with it, saying, 'Yeah, we're pressing through. We're tired but we're going to press through.'"
The Miners have not played since Monday, a 7-3 loss at Champion City that concluded a seven-game, six-day road trip. They went 2-5 on the trip which began with an 11-man roster that has since expanded to around 20 with the addition of new players.
Tuesday and Wednesday served as an illustration of what the month has been like for the Miners.
They had consecutive home games against Champion City postponed July 17-18 due to Covid concerns. Those games were rescheduled as parts of doubleheaders Tuesday and Wednesday, but drenching downpours forced cancellations both nights, meaning the Miners lost four games from the second-half schedule.
One of those games will be made up on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader when the Miners visit the Kings, but the Miners will fall three games short of a full season.
At first glance, that appears to give the Miners an advantage in the playoff race since the standings will be determined by percentages. However, if no games are rained out, the Miners will finish with 28 second-half games and the Mill Rats 27. Chillicothe and Johnstown both played 31 games in the first half to the Miners' 29.
And don't sleep on Champion City, which was 6-11 in the second half going into Thursday.
Coming off an exhausting trip, three straight days off might seem like a good thing on the surface.
"Sometimes one or maybe two is good, but I wouldn't want more than that," Epling said. "I'm not so happy about three days, but two days is good. But rest is rest. It took me two days to recover and I know the players were just dead."
As brutal as the July schedule has been, it may actually work to the Miners' advantage over the next nine days. Five of their remaining 11 games are against Johnstown — the team they're chasing — and all five are at home.
That includes Sunday's 2:05 p.m. doubleheader.
Getting new players certainly helps, but as Epling said it's "like starting over" because at this point in the season they can't be expected to adopt the same routines as players who have been with the team since May.
Catcher Zach Doss has left, a move Epling understands. The main catching duties have fallen on Reid Douglas, who joined the team at the start of last week's trip. He is from Hanover College, where he is a teammate of current Miners Alex Christie and Charlie Joyce.
Notes: The first 150 fans through the gate Friday will receive a free set of 2022 West Virginia Miners trading cards, courtesy of Select Cards and Collectables in Charleston. Fans are encouraged to get the cards autographed after the game. ... Tickets for all five remaining home dates can be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/463054.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
