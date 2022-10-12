Woodrow Wilson will be looking to build on its successful 2022 wrestling season when practice begins next month.
Three Flying Eagles will be getting an early jump this weekend.
State champion J.J. Bailes, runner-up Ethan Osborne and state place winner Garrett Johnson will be in Greensboro, N.C., for the prestigious Super 32. The two-day tournament is set to begin Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Bailes will be wrestling at 126 pounds after winning the 113-pound state title in March. He finished the season 46-1 and became Woodrow Wilson's first state champion since 1999.
Osborne was a state finalist at 152 pounds, dropping the title match to Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson. He was 47-4 and won his third Region 3 championship, picking up his 100th career win in the process.
Johnson won the Region 3 title at 106 pounds and placed fourth at the state tournament, finishing with a 46-8 record.
Osborne is a senior. Bailes and Johnson are sophomores.
The Flying Eagles won their first regional title since 1989 last season and finished sixth in the state, their best finish since that same 1999 season.
