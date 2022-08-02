WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The final day of the 103rd West Virginia Amateur should prove interesting.
Tuesday's third round on The Greenbrier's Meadows Course ended with a three-way tie atop the leaderboard and another golfer just one stroke behind. The tournament will move back to the Old White TPC on Wednesday for the final round.
Bilby, who was the co-leader going into the day, is among the three leaders despite shooting 3-over 73. He is at 2-under for the week and is tied with Cam Roam and Davey Jude.
Those three will make up the final group on Wednesday.
Behind them at 1-under is Noah Mullens, who was tied with Bilby but stumbled to a 4-over.
Lurking behind them is Pat Carter, the 13-time State Am champion. He tied for the day's low round with a 3-under to play himself up to 1-over, tied with Christian McKisic for fifth.
Brian Anania, Cory Hoshor and Kyle Wensel all are at 2-over. Mitchell Lehigh, Cameron Jarvis, Nick Dent and Joseph Kalaskey all sit at 3-over.
Wensel, who fired a 7-under on the same course in the first round, finished with a 6-over 76 on Wednesday.
Wednesday's tee times
Old White TPC
all golfers start on No. 1
7:40 a.m. — Bryson Karp, Case Tolliver
7:49 a.m. — Buck Gower, Ian Hogue, Justin Estep
7:58 a.m. — Isaac Prine, Tyler Shamblin, Jeremy Wilmoth
8:07 a.m. — Duncan Waugaman, Chris Bohach, Seth Kinker
8:16 a.m. — Walker Dent, Chris Daniels, Steve Ross
8:25 a.m. — Ryan Mason, John Logan Taylor, Todd Duncan
8:34 a.m. — Tanner Vest, Yadhu Urs, Marco Oliverio
8:43 a.m. — Nathan Kinker, Matt Gissy, Brett Laxton
8:52 a.m. — Ian Patrick, Nick Fleming, Patrick Smith
9:01 a.m. — Philip Reale, Tad Tomblin, Mason Kidwell
9:19 a.m. — Jonathan Clark, Clark Craig, Jackson Hill
9:28 a.m. — Chandler Beavers, Mitch Hoffman, Christian Boyd
9:37 a.m. — Sam O'Dell, Jacob Nickell, Carson Proffitt
9:46 a.m. — Joseph Kalaskey, Woody Woodward, Jess Ferrell
9:55 a.m. — Mitchell Lehigh, Cameron Jarvis, Nick Dent
10:04 a.m. — Brian Anania, Cory Hoshor, Kyle Wensel
10:13 a.m. — Noah Mullens, Pat Carter, Christian McKisic
10:22 a.m. — Cam Roam, Davey Jude, Ryan Bilby
