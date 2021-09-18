ELKVIEW — Herbert Hoover returned three interceptions for touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised past Wyoming East 70-6.
The Huskies (4-0), tied for fourth in Class AA, also got an 85-yard kickoff return from Nathan Harper in the opening quarter, in which they ran just two offensive plays to rack up a 35-0 lead.
Harper also had one of the three pick-sixes, joining Wyatt Baldwin and Devin Hatfield.
Wyoming East quarterback Jackson Danielson got the Warriors on the board with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Cook on the first play of the second quarter. But the Huskies scored the next five touchdowns to reach 70 before halftime.
Danielson completed 7 of 20 passes for 150 yards and was picked off four times.
The Warriors (1-2) will vist Nicholas County next Friday at 7 p.m.
WE 0 6 0 0 — 6
HH 35 35 0 0 — 70
First quarter
HH -- Harper 85 kickoff return (Paxton kick), 11:47
HH -- Bartley 3 rush (Paxton kick), 7:43
HH -- Harper 39 interception return (Paxton kick), 5:57
HH -- Baldwin 20 interception return (Paxton kick), 4:05
HH -- De.Hatfield 17 interception return (Paxton kick), 2:22
Second quarter
WE -- T. Cook 70 pass from Danielson (kick blocked), 11:41
HH -- De.Hatfield 40 pass from Da.Hatfield (Paxton kick) 7:00
HH -- Hughart 5 rush (Paxton run), 6:50
HH -- B.Rash 13 rush (Paxton kick), 4:11
HH -- Bartley 6 rush (Paxton kick), 3:11
HH -- Bartley 23 rush (kick failed), 10.4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Wyoming East: Danielson 4-8, Johnson 5-10; Hoover -- Bartley 6-81, Da.Hatfield 3-18, Hughart 2-20, Rash 1-13.
PASSING -- Wyoming East: Danielson 7-20-4-150, Fralin 0-2-0-0; Hoover: Da.Hatfield 4-7-1-83
RECEIVING -- Wyoming East: Cook 2-130, Riling 1-12; Hoover: De.Hatfield 1-40, Burns 2-33, Harper 1-6.