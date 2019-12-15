The Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame will honor three new Inductees this week.
On Thursday at 6 p.m. at Independence High School, Richard Jolley and Jamie Bolen will be presented plaques commemorating their induction into the Hall of Fame. The award ceremony will take place before the Independence/Point Pleasant/Herbert Hoover triangular wrestling match. Hall of Fame member Jeremy Hart will make the presentations.
Jolley played three sports at old Sophia High School. He lettered in track and wrestling three years and played football two years. He was a two-time regional champion in 1959 and 1960. In 1959, he finished fourth in the states and in 1960 he won the state championship in the 127-pound class. After serving our country in the military, he settled in New Mexico, where he still resides.
Bolen played three sports at Independence High School. He played football two years for the Patriots, ran cross country and wrestled for three years. During the 2000-2001 season, Jamie won the prestigious WSAZ-TV Invitational, the Region 3 tournament and the state championship while participating in the 152-pound class. After high school, he attended West Liberty University and wrestled four years for the Hilltoppers. After graduating college, he returned home to teach and coach at Independence. Bolen has served as head cross country coach and assistant wrestling coach for the Patriots since 2007.
The award ceremony for Woodrow Wilson’s Matt Callahan will take place before the Wayne Bennett Duals Tournament Saturday at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School. Hall of Fame member Mike Tyree will be presenting the award.
Matt wrestled in the local YMCA youth program and at Beckley Junior High, winning numerous invitational tournaments. In high school, he was a three-time Coalfield Conference Champion, won two regional championships and the WSAZ-TV Invitational. In 1999, Matt captured the AAA 140-pound class state championship and ended the season with a 47-3 record. His high school coach was Phil Bartram.
Two other nominees for the Hall of Fame, Dereck Scarbro of Shady Spring and Liberty’s Stephen Kinley, will be inducted later in the season.
The Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame is the only county wrestling hall of fame in the state of West Virginia. The first awards ceremony took place in 1981. Award years are set up whenever necessary.
Here is a list of past inductees:
1981: Mason Epperly, Racine Thompson, Vic Peelish, Dix Manning, Frank Rakes, Dave Friley, Jim Mills, Spud Mills, David Farley, Richard Patterson
1982: Bill Lester, Rick Meadows, Larry Maiolo, Russell Walls, Tom Vidovich, John Walker, Don Ray, Jim Lowry, Jim Richmond, Shirley Campbell
1983: Jim Bailes, Tom Radford, John Sumner, Charles Lilly, Lester Vaught, Ron Boyden, Ardie Jenkins
1984: Bill Stone, Rodney Elam Wayne Bennett, Mike Meadows, Don Moore, Carlos Crawford, Phil Bartram, Troy Goodson, Mike Techok, Butch Lilly
1985: Mike Tyree, Neil Cochran, Steve Foster, Jeff Britton, Jeff Lester, Kermit Johnson
1986: Duke James, Greg Harrah, Dan Wright, Howard Lester
1987: Larry Farley, Cletis Harmon, Marvin Lawson, Dennis McMillion
1988: Ed Gilson, Phil Honaker, Jerry Zaferatos, Chet Toney
1990: Keith Honaker, Jim Mizia, Kenny McMillion, Ronnie Pack, Drew Skeens
1992: Ken Chamberlain, Pat DeHart, Randy Hart, Pate King, Brian Penturf, Darrell Shrewsbury
1997: John Bennett, David Hart, Brandon Clark, Matt Huffman, Tim Justice, Steve Meadows, Rave Ransom, Larry Snuffer
2000: Randy Daniel, Larry Shaw, Jud Lilly, Randy Lilly, Alan Smith, John Peters, Randy Snuffer, Cliff Warden
2002: Charles Capellari, Toby Harris, Jeremy Hart, David Rash, Shane Meadows, John McComas
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Betty Fritz, a big wrestling fan and avid reader of this column.