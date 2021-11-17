LINDSIDE – The old football axiom would have you believe if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one.
But what if you have three?
No. 7 James Monroe has played that exact scenario this season in going 8-3 and advancing to the Class A quarterfinals. The Mavericks will play No. 2 Doddridge County Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. for a shot at returning to the semifinals for the first time since 2016.
When the Mavericks take the field freshman Layton Dowdy will be at quarterback. But the Mavericks can also turn to Eli Allen, a junior who started the season at quarterback but has also been a successful receiver, or sophomore Cooper Ridgeway, which can best be described as playing the role of Garrett Greene at WVU, a change-of-pace wildcat quarterback who can also throw the ball.
Three is not a crowd at quarterback for James Monroe.
“I’ve heard that saying, I don’t know how much I agree with it,” James Monroe coach John Mustain said of the two quarterbacks you don’t have one football maxim. If you’ve got the people that you can move around at different positions and they can be effective at those different positions, I don’t have a problem with it. We did that with Evan Beasley a few years ago (on the 2016 team, in fact). Sometimes we’d have him at receiver running that reverse and throwing the ball. There were games where he threw touchdowns and received touchdown passes
“I don’t have any problem doing it. The kids seem to embrace it. I don’t see any hardship between them about who is getting more quarterback time. They just all want to win and make any contribution they can.”
“We have three guys who can all play quarterback for us, we just kind of mix it up where the coaches want us to go,” Allen said.
They all have contributed at quarterback.
Allen, a first-year player who is also a first-team all-state basketball player, started the year at quarterback.
He has completed 27 of 57 for 300 yards and a touchdown.
Ridgeway has been a change of pace quarterback, mostly seen as a wildcat quarterback, yet he has a team-best five touchdown passes, completing 14 of 30 for 221 yards.
And Dowdy, who has started of late, including a 33-0 victory over Trinity Christian, has thrown for 156 yards, completing 17 of 30, four for touchdowns.
They are not three of a kind either, each possessing a skill set that sets them apart and allows Mustain the freedom to change up game plans.
“Some of it depend on what we’re doing, what play we’re running,” Mustain said. “We feel there are some things Layton does better than Eli and that Cooper does a little bit better than the other two and so forth.”
Dowdy has developed as the season rolled on, watching his fellow quarterbacks, and making the most of his time when he got in at quarterback after starting the season as a running back. In the 33-0 win over Trinity, he threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, a breakout game for the freshman and showed signs of the proverbial light coming on at the position.
“He’s had a difficult time learning the whole pocket process,” Mustain said. “But he finally did it the other night. You see quarterbacks step up, take a step to the right and complete a pass to Eli. He probably got a little shellshocked early because he had been under a lot of pressure. The good thing about is we’ve got him three more years and we’ve been able to put hm out there, get him some good experience and still win ball games.”
“Practicing hard every day and these guys helping me out a bunch,” Dowdy said of what has helped him excel in his first season at James Monroe. “It’s a little pressure on me but I kind of like having a little pressure on me. I think it’s fun. People are kind of counting on me to perform well and I think that will make you play better.”
Dowdy has rushed for 296 yards and six touchdowns.
Allen, who has played more at receiver of late (he has 10 receptions for 233 yards and four touchdowns), and a player Mustain called the best blocking receiver/tight end on the team, has seen Dowdy’s progress up close.
“He reads the field really well and he runs hard,” Allen said. “He will run you over. He will surprise you.”
Ridgeway offers that changeup and is almost always seen as a wildcat type of quarterback. That might be because he excels as a running back and is just 25 yards away from 1,000 for the season.
“Usually, it is direct snaps and I’ll just look for a hole,” Ridgeway said, accurately describing the same job held by WVU’s Greene, the Mountaineers change of pace QB. “And then (sometimes) I’ll duck down, drop back and pass over the top. Nobody sees that. Everybody’s nine or 10 in the box. When somebody sees a running back at quarterback, they think wildcat right off the bat and when I drop back to pass, they aren’t expecting it.”
That’s probably why 29 percent of his completions have gone for touchdowns.
Allen has been good at excelling in the run game but his value at receiver and even more on defense, where he has six interceptions, has made the move to receiver key for the Mavericks.
“I can run to the outside some, I can throw decent, a little bit of both,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t necessarily say I have a strong point where I’m really good at one thing.
“I probably haven’t played quarterback since the Nicholas game but I’m ready to go back in there if I’m needed. We are all prepared to go.”
The Mavericks three-headed monster has done the job, and their totals add up to a good season for those stuck on the “if you have two you don’t have one” analogy.
Together the trio is 58 of 117 for 677 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.