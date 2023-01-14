Three area wrestlers won championships and two teams finished in the top 10 of the Winner’s Choice Tournament Saturday in Fairmont.
Judah Price of Independence won the 150-pound championship and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the upper weights.
Woodrow Wilson’s Garrett Johnson (106) and Ethan Osborne (157) also won individual titles.
Woodrow finished third with 197 points, behind champion Spring Mills (238) and runner-up Fairmont (232.5).
Independence was eighth with 126 points.
Individual place winners
106 pounds: Garrett Johnson (WW), Dallas Owens (SV), Bryce Nichols (Fair), Owen Anderson (GW), Joseph Rea (Brooke), Floyd Huff (Waynesburg, PA), Corbin Phillips (ParkSouth), Jordan Dearth (ParkSouth2)
113: Matthew Dolan (SM), Ben McComas (GW), Ky Szewczyk (Waynesburg), Will Godby (GE), JoJo High (Siss), C.J. Carrodus (Parkersburg), Triston Wills (Fair), Ian Cornett (BU)
120: Kai Plinks (Wash), Jacob Perry (SM), Noah Hess (NMarion), Josh Sergent (Riverside), Will Stewart (Fair), Levi Carpenter (EFair), Albert Medlen (Waynesburg), Jacob Meadows (WW)
126: Logan McFarland (Wash), Tyler Roark (WW), John Knight (Bridge), Zane Minger (Clay), Landon Hoffman (SM), Blake Ringer (EFair), Jason Walker (Fair), Simon Inboden (Park)
132: Matthew McAfee (SA), J.J. Bailes (WW), Ross Smeiser (SM), Dominic Armistead (Fairmont), Brandon Karr (SV), Joe Simon (Waynesburg), Tristen Ginnani (Ritchie), Jerad Geiger (Meyersdale, Pa.)
138: Ryan Martin (ParkSouth), Hunter Spitznogle (Fair), Landon Herndon (SM), Jesse Showalter (Park), Sam Giordano (SA), Austin High (Siss), Troy Harris (WW), Kodi Camp (Ritchie)
144: Kolbie Hamilton (Fair), Moses Eads (SA), Zachary Meisenzahi (Wash), Daniel Huffman (Waynesburg), Vance Neal (WW), Garret Spohn (Morg), Nathan Murphy (ParkSouth), David Pomeroy (Riverside)
150: Judah Price (Ind), Gavin Michael (Fair), Jim Green (Man), Nathan Cornett (BU), Sam Stotler (SM), Nate Jones (Waynesburg), Caleb Kershisnik (Wash), Blake Lyons (Riverside)
157: Ethan Osborne (WW), Will James (SA), Trenton Bush (Lewis), Colton Miller (Ind), Kyle Wheeler (ParkSouth), Cole Turner (Preston), Andy Mines (Fair), Craig Barnhouse (GE)
165: Patrick Jackson (SM), Elijah Edge (SA), Michael Kruzel (Fair), Jesse Adams (Ind), Mason Wills (OH), Cole Middleton (ParkSouth2), Connor Wiseman (CM), Jacob Reeves (WW)
175: Roan Tustin (Waynesburg), Colten Caron (Ind), Jay Jones (WW), Owen Kilmas (Preston), Garryk McFeeley (SV), Gage Wright (ParkSouth), Chase Crutchley (Wash), Mike Burkhart (Morg)
190: Nick Giompalo (CM), Robert Shockey (ParkSouth), Tyler Wise (Brooke), Dylan Ours (Fair), Nathan Graham (SM), J.T. Miller (EFair), Aiden Moreno (SHarrison), Landon Jones (WW)
215: Eli Makel (Waynesburg), Noah Casto (Clay), Ayden Morris (ParkSouth), Thomas Mullins (GE), Scott Worsted (Nitro), Evan Helm (EFair), Jerron Allen (SA), Logan Middleton (ParkSouth2)
285: Kamar Summers (Bridgeport), Brycen Arthur (ParkSouth), Logan Isom (Ind), Connor McCann (SV), Colton Naylor (OH), Anthony Williams (SM), Ethan Morris (Clay), Eli Wheeler (ParkSouth2)
