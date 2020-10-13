On my morning walk this past week, I could feel it in the air, and on the tips of my nose and fingers — the chill of fall is right around the corner. For sportsmen and women, that chill brings with it the thoughts of one of our state’s most cherished traditions that is simply part of our culture and heritage — our most popular hunting season during the week of Thanksgiving.
The big dance in West Virginia during that week is buck season, and to make sure you get the most success out of the week, it is time to start planning and preparing. Hunters are naturally optimistic (why else would we get up way before dawn to tromp out in the dark woods to sit quietly and motionless in the sub-freezing temperatures for a chance at a seeing a deer?), and looking forward to buck season brings joy for many of us.
The thoughts of friends and family gathering at buck camp, telling the same old stories heard every year about big deer and the ones that got away, playing cards on an old camp table, eating biscuits and gravy and, of course, hearing the old men snore is all part of it and for many of us, we wouldn’t miss it for the world.
To assist with your preseason planning, I thought I’d share a word from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
“Right now, I would make sure I can find all my camo and supplies, have everything ready to go for opening day and take my rifle out to the range and practice shooting,” said DNR law enforcement Lt. Warren Goodson. “You don’t want the first day you take that firearm out to be the first day of rifle season.”
This year, the season opens Nov. 23 and runs through Dec. 6.
“We’re still a few weeks out from the buck gun season, but we always want to remind hunters that they need to educate themselves about hunting legally, safely and ethically, “ Goodson said.
And if hunters haven’t done so already, they should be sighting in their rifles, gathering their hunting gear and scouting the area where they plan to hunt. Hunters should also look over rules and regulations for hunting buck during the firearms season by downloading a copy of the 2020-2021 Hunting and Trapping Regulations.
According to a note from our DNR, during the buck firearms season, resident hunters who purchase an RG stamp and nonresidents who purchase an RRG stamp before the start of the season may take one additional deer. Hunters who don’t purchase an RG or RRG stamp may only harvest one buck on their base license. West Virginia hunting licenses and stamps are available to purchase at www.wvhunt.com.
West Virginia’s buck firearms season is open in all but four counties. Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties are closed to firearms deer hunting.
Hunters should also remember that they are required to electronically check big game online at www.wvhunt.com, at a license agent or by calling 844-WVCHECK.
For more information about upcoming hunting seasons, visit www.wvdnr.gov.