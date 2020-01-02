Thompson leaves post after one season at Wyoming East

After weeks of speculation, Wyoming East football coach Larry Thompson has resigned from his position after one season.
Thompson released a statement from the team's official Twitter account Thursday evening announcing the decision.
In the statement Thompson announced he'd also be stepping down as a teacher at the school.
"I can't begin to express my sincere gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of support I've received this year," Thompson said in the statement. "It truly means the world to me and my family. This was my personal choice an I hope that everyone can find it in their heart to respect my decision."
Rumors of Thompson's job being in jeopardy surfaced just before Christmas, with sources telling the Register-Herald he was scheduled to meet with the Wyoming County Board of Education in mid-January.
In just one season in New Richmond, Thompson turned the program around, taking it from a 2-8 record in 2018 to an 8-2 record this past season, leading the Warriors to their first playoff appearance since 2014.
