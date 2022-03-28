OCEANA – Thomas Evans knows a thing or two about state championships at Oceana High School.
He hopes to bring that same winning tradition to Westside High School.
Evans was named the Renegades new head basketball coach Monday at the Wyoming County Board of Education meeting. He replaces Shawn Jenkins, who resigned effective the end of the season.
He will be the fourth basketball coach in the school’s 20-year history.
Evans was a member of the 1994 state championship team and his dad Tom, the mayor of Oceana, was on the 1963 state champion undefeated 1965 championship team.
“That is what I offer,” Evans said Monday night, “I have that little bit of a pedigree and I know what it takes to get to that level. I was a college scholarship athlete (playing basketball) at USC-Aiken. This is what I like to do. To win you must have a culture of winning like we had with coach (Jimmy) Hopkins (at Oceana). There used to be a fear factor when teams played against our (Oceana) teams, and some of the teams at Westside and I don’t see that anymore. We will get that back.”
Evans has been the coach at Oceana Middle School which has won three straight county championships.
It also gives the coach some insight into the personnel he will have at his disposal in year one.
“I coached a lot of those guys coming up and I know the guys at Baileysville and at Road Branch, Glen Fork and Huff Consolidated. I know the guys here and the guys who are coming because I’ve coached them or coached against them.”
On the court there won’t be wholesale changes on offense.
“I’m not a real strategic guy when it comes to offense, I like to show the guys there are a lot of simple options off a play rather than running a more difficult 10-pass set,” Evans said.
Where the changes will come, he said, are on defense.
“We used to play a lot of ball pressure, a lot of pace,” Evans said. “One thing with defense, it travels. You can always play gritty defense even when everything else is going wrong. When I watched games this year, I didn’t see that grit and Westside gave up a lot of easy buckets. Their rotations weren’t good at times. Playing defense is a mindset.”
Evans said he will bring in a new assistant coaching staff at Westside.
“I want to bring in guys like me, and guys I know I can trust,” Evans said. “It’s nothing personal I just want guys who think the way I do about what southern West Virginia basketball means and have that same passion for it.”
Evans, a candidate for judge in Wyoming County, said he felt the time was now with regards to the coaching job at Westside.
“I’ve been at Oceana Middle School three seasons and honestly, I just didn’t feel I could pass up this opportunity,” Evans said. “You never know when it might come up again. It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time. If I’m not going 100 miles per hour I’m bored. That’s just the way my life is.”
Evans is a lawyer in the area and he and his wife Ashley have four children, Hanna (16), Hadli (4), Kort (9) and Kash (1).