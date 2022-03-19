Prep baseball: 3 Patriots, Shady's Redden on Class AA all-state

F. Brian Ferguson/For The Register-Herald Independence’s Clay Basham scores after a passed ball against Shady Spring last season.

Monday, March 21

Greater Beckley Christian at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

George Washington at Independence, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Richwood, 6 p.m.

Mount View at Shady Spring, 6 p.m.

Summers County at PikeView, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22

Greater Beckley Christian at Midland Trail, 5 p.m.

Princeton at Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Westside, 5:30 p.m.

Summers County at James Monroe, 5:30 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at St. Albans, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23

Greenbrier West at PikeView, 5:30 p.m.

James Monroe at Woodrow Wilson, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Nicholas County, 5:30 p.m.

Midland Trail at Westside, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill at Bluefield, 6 p.m.

Shady Spring at St. Albans, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 24

Shady Spring at Greenbrier East, 4:30 p.m.

Independence at Midland Trail, 5 p.m.

Mount View at James Monroe, 6 p.m.

PikeView at Nicholas County, 4:30 p.m.

St. Albans at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Woodrow Wilson, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 25

Greater Beckley Christian at Montcalm, 5:30 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Cabell Midland, 6 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Summers County, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at PikeView, 6 p.m.

Nicholas County at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Richwood, 6 p.m.

Shady Spring at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Van at Westside, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Greater Beckley Christian at Woodrow Wilson, noon

Greenbrier East at Spring Valley, 11 a.m.

Independence at Logan, 1 p.m.

Pocahontas County at Midland Trail (DH), noon

Summers County at Mount View (DH), 1 p.m.

Wyoming East at Van, 1 p.m.

(Note: Schedule for Meadow Bridge was not available)

