HINTON — Class AA No. 3 Summers County picked up a big win a week before the start of the postseason.
The Bobcats erased a 17-8 first-quarter deficit and chipped their way to a 37-33 win over No. 1 Mingo Central on Saturday.
Summers (17-4) picked up its sixth straight win. Mingo suffered just its second loss, the other coming to Wyoming East. Summers and Wyoming East are both in Section 1 in Region 3; the Miners are in Section 2.
After falling behind by nine, the Bobcats closed the gap and tied the game at 26-26 after the third quarter.
Summers avenged a 49-39 loss to the Miners on Jan. 21.
Gracie Harvey led Summers with 16 points and Avery Lilly had 11.
Addie Smith scored a game-high 19 for Mingo. Jenna Sparks, who was averaging 12.1 points going in, was held to four.
Summers will host Class A No. 4 Greenbrier West Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central
Madisyn Curry 4, Addie Smith 19, Jenna Sparks 4, Dalaney Grimmett 2, Bella Hall 4.
Summers County
Liv Meador 3, Avery Lilly 11, Gracie Harvey 16, Abby Persinger 2, Sullivan Pivont 3, Cheyanne Smith 2.
MC 17 2 7 7 — 33
SC 8 8 10 11 —37
Three-point goals — MC: 3 (Smith 3); SC: 4 (Lilly 3, Pivont). Fouled out — none.
